Man in custody after house fire in West Coast's Franz Josef

FACEBOOK The scene of a fire at Franz Josef on the West Coast.

A mechanic drove a bulldozer through a house and set fire to a workshop, before fleeing into the bush on Tuesday night, West Coast locals say.

The blaze was at Franz Josef Mechanical, owned by "top bloke" Clive Jenkins.

The workshop is on Donovan Drive in the popular tourist town, which is 138km south of Hokitika in Westland.

Police took a man safely into custody on Tuesday night.

Do you know more? Send your tips, photos and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Clark Johnson, the owner of Fox Glacier Motors, said Jenkins was a clever and capable person.

Jenkins worked for him in the past and built up his own successful business in Franz Josef over about eight years.

The house was attached to the mechanics workshop.

Jenkins had worked for a European circus making props like dragons. Jenkins was interested in most motor sports.

"He was into most things. He is a good guy," Johnson said.

A former Franz Josef resident said Jenkins recently went through a relationship break-up. He hoped he'd had support.

"If you're struggling, it [the town] is pretty isolating."

Jenkins is a "top bloke" who goes "the extra mile" for people, he said.

"He's quite a big part of the neighbourhood. He's a top mechanic. He's a top chap."

ARMED POLICE WERE ON STAND-BY

The Armed Offenders Squad was on stand-by, but was not used.

Explosions were heard from the burning building. There were early suggestions a gun was involved, but that has not been confirmed.

At 11pm on Tuesday police said they had no concerns for the safety of the public.

They said the fire was under control.

It's understood the bulldozer was still inside the building.

Investigators would then establish the cause of the fire "in due course through a full investigation".

Co-owner of the Alpine Retreat on Donovan Drive, Shirley Hartley, said police told guests to lock their doors and stay inside.

- Stuff