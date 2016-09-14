Mechanic Clive Jenkins unaccounted for after house fire in West Coast's Franz Josef

Joanne Carroll/ Fairfax NZ Franz Alpine Retreat manager Keith Hartley describes the scene of the fire inside a workshop in Franz Josef.

A distraught woman ran for help as her mechanic partner drove a bulldozer around his burning property, with guns in the cab.

She arrived at the Franz Alpine Retreat, about 400 metres from the inferno at Franz Josef Mechanical, in a "terrible state" on Tuesday night.

The woman told retreat manager Keith Hartley: "The place is alight and my partner is inside", he said.

A blaze rages at Franz Josef Electrical in the West Coast town on Tuesday night.

The fire destroyed the home and workshop on Donovan Drive. It is about 4kms from the popular tourist town, which is 138km south of Hokitika in Westland.

Jenkins, who is regarded as a "top bloke" by locals, has not yet been found, but his body is thought to be inside the burnt-out building.

Hartley, who began managing the Franz Alpine Retreat a week ago, said Jenkin's partner arrived on his doorstep about 7.35pm "absolutely distraught".

SUPPLIED The remains of the fire-ravaged mechanic and workshop, owned by "top bloke" Clive Jenkins.

"She was in a terrible state, saying the place was alight and her partner was inside. She had lost her shoes and was sopping wet.

"She said they had had a fight. I don't know what it was about.

"I shot up there to see if I could do anything and I called out to see if I could get him, but the place was already engulfed and he would not have heard me.

JOANNE CARROLL/FAIRFAX NZ Franz Alpine Retreat manager Keith Hartley said Clive Jenkin's partner arrived on his door-step "a terrible state".

"I grabbed one of the hoses that was on the outside, but the windows started popping out and I thought it was too dangerous to be there. The car and things around. I didn't know what was inside. It's big enough to be put buses in."

Hartley said he went back to the motel and police and firefighters arrived.

"There was nothing they could do. The flames were a good five metres high. Nobody could get near it."

JOANNE CARROLL/FAIRFAXNZ Police dog handlers in Franz Josef on Wednesday morning.

Hartley had never met Jenkins or his partner. Local people took the woman home, he said.

MAN HAD FIREARMS

Police said the partner phoned them about 7.40pm on Tuesday.

SUPPLIED Franz Josef Mechanical is a burnt-out wreck after the fire. The workshop and home were on Donovan Drive in the tourist town, which is 138km south of Hokitika in Westland.

"We received a call from a man's partner saying he was driving a bulldozer over the property and that the house, which is also a mechanical workshop, was on fire.

"The partner was not at the scene and was not in danger. She was being cared for by nearby residents and police.

"Police believe the man had a number of firearms wrapped in a blanket and that he was carrying a barrel of oil in the bucket of the bulldozer.

"Police arrived at the scene and immediately cleared the area to provide safety for nearby residents."

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate the male occupant."

Volunteer firefighters attended, but could initially do little because of the "ongoing risk around dangerous goods and the severity of the fire".

Acting West Coast Area Commander Senior Sergeant Vicki Walker said police and Fire Service investigators were continuing to make progress in their investigation into the fire.

Walker said the next stage of the inquiry would be for police to enter the building.

"The structure is currently unstable. We need to ensure the building is safe to enter before we can send in staff to continue their inquiries.

"The building has been defined as an area of interest for the investigation team."

She could shed no light on what had happened to Jenkins and his whereabouts.

"Police will be maintaining a presence at the scene," Walker said.

"With the information we have gathered at this stage, police do not believe that there is a risk to any other person following the incident last night."

The fire was out by 2.30am. There had been a few minor flare-ups since, she said.

"Police on the West Coast would like to thank the people of Franz Josef for their patience and cooperation during the event."

FIRE 'HUGE, SPECTACULAR'

Fox Glacier fire chief John Sullivan said police told his crew to gather at a safe place when they arrived. The fire was left to burn itself out.

"The roof was collapsing and the walls were caving in when we got there. We were there for a couple of hours," he said.

Franz Josef had its own volunteer brigade and the Fox brigade was called in to provide support.

Explosions were heard coming from the building.

Local Four Square owner Chris Roy, who lives in Donovan Drive, said he and Jenkins were mates and when he saw the fire from his front room he didn't know what to think.

"It was a huge fire. Spectacular."

LOCALS 'DEVASTATED'

Franz Josef businessman Gavin Molloy said Jenkins was a good friend of his and everyone was very surprised and saddened at what had happened.

"He provides a damn good service for the area. I was just there yesterday afternoon and there was no sign anything was about to happen. We are devastated. He is a very obliging bloke. a real good guy."

Clark Johnson, the owner of Fox Glacier Motors, said Jenkins was a clever and capable person.

Jenkins worked for him in the past and built up his own successful business in Franz Josef over about eight years.

The house was attached to the mechanic's workshop.

Jenkins had worked for a European circus making props like dragons. Jenkins was interested in most motor sports.

"He was into most things. He is a good guy," Johnson said.

Jenkins recently went through a relationship break-up – Michelle May resigned in January as a director and shareholder – and had a new partner.

A former Franz Josef resident said Jenkins was a "top bloke" who went "the extra mile" for people.

"He's quite a big part of the neighbourhood. He's a top mechanic. He's a top chap."

"If you're struggling, it [the town] is pretty isolating."

Another local posted online on Tuesday night that Jenkins "found it all a bit much this evening".

"Our little town has lost yet another good man."

ARMED POLICE WERE ON STAND-BY

The Armed Offenders Squad was on stand-by, but was not used.

At 11pm on Tuesday police said the fire was under control and they had no concerns for the safety of the public.

Co-owner of the Alpine Retreat on Donovan Drive, Shirley Hartley, said police told guests to lock their doors and stay inside.

* An earlier version of this story said a man was taken into police custody on Tuesday night. This was incorrect. Stuff apologises for the error.

