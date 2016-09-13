Reports of house fire and armed incident at Franz Josef on West Coast

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Police are attending an incident in Franz Josef.

Armed police have reportedly been called to the tiny West Coast township of Franz Josef, where a house is on fire.

Police are attending an incident on Donovan Drive in the popular tourist town, 138km south of Hokitika in Westland, but will not release further details.

It is believed the armed offenders squad is heading to the scene.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

State Highway 6 is closed and no diversions are in place.

