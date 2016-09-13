Budget cuts loom for ambulance services

CHECKPOINT/Radio New Zealand Ambulance services warn the safety of their patients and paramedics are at risk and more funding is urgently needed or they will face a crisis situation.

Paramedics are getting fewer breaks and ambulance services are stretched as a funding crisis looms, according to Paramedics Australasia New Zealand.

St John posted a $7.5 million deficit for the 2015/16 year, while Wellington Free fell $600,000 short, even after substantial public fundraising drives.

Government funding covers 70 per cent of the running costs of both services, the rest of the money comes from public donations.

Paramedics Australasia New Zealand chair Sean Thompson told Radio NZ the shortfall had been building for a while, but they now faced a crisis situation.

"We're finding that our paramedics are getting stretched, they're getting stressed, they're getting overworked, they operate in a highly demanding environment, and they're getting fewer breaks to get the rest and recuperation that they need.

In August, St John increased its user charges for an ambulance trips to the hospital as it looks to turn around its $7.5 million deficit.

The cost for using a St John ambulance anywhere in the country went to $98 – an increase of $10.

