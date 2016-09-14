Funds needed for Pukehina crash family to travel between hospitals

KELLY HODEL/FAIRFAX NZ A two and a half year old girl is in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

Funds are being raised to help a Bay of Plenty mother and two children who are lying injured in separate North Island hospitals after they were struck by an SUV towing a trailer.

An 11-month-old baby boy is fighting for his life in Starship Hospital while his two and a half-year-old sister is in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital after the horror smash on a rural country road in Pukehina on Monday.

Their 33-year-old mother was in a stable condition in Tauranga Hospital on Tuesday.

She had been walking along Otamarakau Valley Road with her two children in a stroller about 2.30pm when an SUV towing a trailer veered over the road and hit them near the quiet beachside town, east of Tauranga.

READ MORE: Trailer impact threw toddlers 30 metres from pram

The children were rushed to separate hospitals by rescue helicopter while the mother was taken to Tauranga by ambulance.

Family friends have now set up a Give a little page to help the family with travel costs to get between the three hospitals in Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland.

"On Monday 12 September a devoted mother/wife and friend alongside her two beautiful children (2 1/2 year old girl and 11 month old boy) were struck down by a passing vehicle whilst out walking in Pukehina, Bay of Plenty," reads the post on the fundraising page.

"The father is in Auckland with his son while his wife remains in Tauranga Hospital.

"Of course, this has placed additional pressure on the family at an already difficult time.

"This family needs your support, to help deal with the costs associated with bringing family together and travelling between hospitals, now and into the future."

Pukehina Volunteer Fire Chief Errol Watts said earlier that the impact flung the trio into the air.

They landed metres apart on the gravel country road.

The mother was conscious but too severely injured to reach her children.

"They were thrown about 20 or 30 metres," he said.

"There was quite a distance between the three of them, so it was hard for the mum - she could see the children but couldn't move of course."

It appeared the SUV had come from behind when the driver veered across the road and collected the trio with the trailer of the SUV.

Police were investigating and would not comment on the circumstances of the crash except to say they were looking at fatigue as a factor.

It was understood the family had recently moved to the area and lived on the same road as the man driving the SUV.

One farmer who was working nearby at the time of the crash was so upset he had taken leave from work on Tuesday.

To donate go to: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help4recovery#

- Stuff