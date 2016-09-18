Dad who foots all the bills forced to pay extra child support

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Dominic Donald believes IRD should do more checks on child support forms.

A Wellington man is being forced to pay child support - despite already covering daily expenses for his children who live under his roof.

His estranged wife, who also lives with the family in their Kapiti house, will instead benefit from the $2000 monthly payment.

Dominic Donald said his first payment was due on Tuesday to avoid penalties imposed by Inland Revenue.

He said he already paid for the children's daily expenses, and covered the rent on the family home despite his former partner Gabriele Donald also being named on the tenancy agreement.

READ MORE:

* Self-harm threats soar for those who owe IRD

* Inland Revenue's child support upgrade reviewed

* 'That's over half my income': Parents frustrated by child support formula change

* Inland Revenue better at hunting down debt

When approached for comment, Gabriele claimed he was not paying child support and the couple were in the process of separating.

Donald, who alleged Gabriele had taken his children to Europe for almost six months, sent a letter to Inland Revenue objecting to the child support, but it was rejected.

Under the Child Support Act, Inland Revenue can only refuse an application when both parents lived together and were also married or in a de facto relationship.

"If they are not living together in this manner then we must accept an application."

Donald said although the couple were married, they were in the process of separating and alleged his wife had incorrectly claimed he never took care of them on the child support application.

He alleged that in March, he was on a business trip to Australia and realised thousands of dollars had been withdrawn from their joint bank account.

His wife had flown with their two sons - aged 7 and 9 - to Germany.

It took a legal battle and five-and-a-half months before she voluntarily returned with the children days before she faced an extradition hearing in Germany, he said.

He agreed they could all live with him, which they started doing on August 16, when they arrived back.

Despite that, she applied for child support and in the process said he did not care for the children while she provided for the 365 days a year.

"The first time I knew about it was when I received a text from Inland Revenue saying, 'you are liable for child support'."

Legislation bars Inland Revenue from talking about individual cases, even if the person involved signs a waiver, which Donald was willing to do.

In a written statement, Inland Revenue confirmed the only proof of honesty needed in an application was that parents on the forms were actual parents, and applicants had to sign a declaration confirming information supplied was, to the best of their knowledge, correct.

"Inland Revenue's process includes contacting both the applicant and the other party by telephone where possible to discuss the process and resolve any questions."

When the validity of an accepted claim was questioned people had 28 days to object.

"If the objection is successful, the assessment will be adjusted accordingly. If the liable parent is not satisfied with the outcome of the objection they may appeal to the Family Court."

The tax department did not put child support payments on hold if they were objected to but courts had the power to do that.

Inland Revenue had the power to recover overpaid child support, the statement said.

- Sunday Star Times