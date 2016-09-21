Local government: Is council cash on culture worth it?

American sitcom Parks and Recreation starring Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope follows the lives of mid-level bureaucrats in local government.

Thanks to American sitcom Parks and Recreation, we all know how important our local bodies are when it comes to maintaining parks.

It goes without saying councils fund more than green spaces – add to that list aquatic and recreation facilities, community centres and libraries, public art, community services, gardens, zoos, cemeteries, and local events.

The combined spending on culture, recreation, and sport constitutes around a quarter of total spending for Auckland Council, Christchurch City Council, Invercargill City Council, and Nelson City Council.

As you consider your vote in the local elections, consider whether you're making use of the dollars going towards sport, culture, and recreation, on your behalf.

THE BIG SPENDERS

Christchurch City Council comes out ahead in spending per capita on culture, recreation and sport, at $508, according to local authority financial statistics from Statistics New Zealand. That's not surprising in the context of the rebuild. Nelson City Council spends $422 per capita, and Wellington City Council $417.

According to the Christchurch City Annual Plan 2016-2017, 26 cents per dollar of rates goes towards libraries, arts, and culture, parks and open spaces, and sport and recreation. The average residential rates per week is $2.60.

According to Auckland Council's 10-year budget, capital spend on "parks, community and lifestyle" is $2.5 billion and operating spend $6.3b.

WHAT DOES CULTURE, SPORT, AND RECREATION REALLY MEAN?

JOHN HAWKINS/FAIRFAX NZ Did you know you have free access to newspaper subscriptions thorugh your public library? Pictured here: Invercargill Public Library.

For Christchurch, the big spender, arts and culture investment equates to libraries and the Christchurch Art Gallery.

Parks and open spaces involves cemeteries, garden and heritage parks, harbours and marine structures, neighbourhood parks, regional parks, and even rural fire management. Sports and recreation is code for community, sports, and recreation facilities and sports parks.

Council funding helps keep the lights on for events such as Light Nelson, the hugely popular winter festival. Nelson's long-term plan acknowledges the city's position as a destination for art-lovers. Attendance levels at the many festivals and parades meet or exceed benchmarks, and it draws tourists from around the country and beyond for its outdoor activities.

The same goes for Wellington, known as the home of our national museum, Te Papa. According to the Wellington City Council's 10-year plan, the rationale for such investments is that the arts "contribute to a vibrant CBD and provide opportunity for cultural expression". They also "build a sense of place and identity".

HOW DO YOU MEASURE SUCCESS?

Using Auckland Council as an example, one performance indicator is high visitor numbers for local and regional parks. Another is "significant investment" in sports fields which it is hoped will improve satisfaction with facilities by 15 per cent.

By 2025, Auckland Council aims to have 25 per cent of all library collection lending as e-collections. It also hopes to increase use of community facilities by 2 per cent.

EXCUSE ME, BUT I DON'T WANT A STADIUM

Spending in this area really gets people going in a way that spending on wastewater, for example, doesn't. The Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin is a classic case: the multi-purpose venue left a city divided.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin was a controversial build, but since it opened five years ago, on August 5, 2011, more than 1.3 million people have experienced an event under its roof. That's right, it has a roof.

Protest group Stop the Stadium mounted two unsuccessful court cases to prevent construction.

Critics are still debating how exactly the stadium was funded and whether the council made the right decision to throw in so much public money – more than $160 million of the $224m funding was from the Dunedin City Council.

At the stadium's fifth birthday celebration this year, Mayor Dave Cull said: "Look, it's built now. We're over it."

