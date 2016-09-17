New Zealand is no paradise, we're all drunk

OPINION: When I was 16, a member of the local fire department called asking to speak to my father, a volunteer firefighter.

My father was at work, so I asked the caller if I could take a message.

After a long pause, he told me that Nicola - the head girl at my school - and her boyfriend had died in a traffic accident. Her sister and another passenger had been seriously injured.

I learned the next day that they had been hit head-on by a drunk driver who'd been speeding on the wrong side of the road after watching rugby at the pub.

Nicola was friendly and involved in all the goings on of our small town. Her death was like an axe blow for her family, but it was also a deeply-felt loss for her friends.

LIBBY WILSON/FAIRFAX NZ There are too many road accidents caused by drink driving.

Several of them had recurring nightmares about the accident for years. What made it seem especially bad is that she was the designated driver that night. She was sober, watching the road, following the rules and helping her friends, when she was killed by a drunken rugby head.

Everyone who grows up in rural New Zealand has a story like that, or two, or 10.

In 2013, Professor Doug Sellman of National Addiction Centre at the University of Otago estimated that around 10 per cent of New Zealand's population of 4.4 million was alcoholic. He was using diagnostic criteria for "alcohol use disorder" published in the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association.

LEV DOLGACHOV/123RF It is estimated 10 per cent of Kiwis are alcoholic.

When I was growing up, it was taken for granted that all mixed-company socialising would involve alcohol. Extra-mural socialising in adolescence, as I have said, involved binge drinking. In university, too, excessive drinking was considered absolutely normal.

As a university student, I lived close to the campus on Cook Street, an area almost exclusively inhabited by students. Friday and Saturday nights in this part of town were Bacchic revels.

Fighting, public urination, vandalism (particularly of trees), verbal volleys of abuse - these were all standard weekend recreation.

SUPPLIED Dunedin is famous for its outrageous parties.

I worked the nightshift on weekends and when I walked home in the morning, it was common to see passed-out semi-naked couples under rhododendron bushes in the botanic gardens, smashed glass on the street, broken gates and trampled gardens, smouldering furniture, and piles of cold vomit.

The celebrations sometimes got out of hand and led to accidents or premature death. In 2001, two students decided to travel down the world's steepest street (Baldwin Street) in a wheeled garbage bin. The woman, Ana Louise North, died. Her friend Linsday Roxburgh sustained head injuries, which he fortunately survived.

Student drinking is so ingrained that binge-drinking events have become institutional. Orientation generally involves heavy drinking. A toga party held during 2005 orientation in Dunedin resulted in riots that were so bad, they were reported internationally. The embarrassment caused by this global attention led to a crackdown on other drunken stunts.

123RF Orientation for university generally involves a lot of heavy drinking.

For 30 years, starting in the 1980s, South Island students participated in an annual event combining rugby, alcohol and violence. This was a 361km pub crawl called the Undie 500, timed to coincide with a rugby match between two local teams.

It was treated as a kind of heavy-drinking festival even for those not involved in the rally itself. By 2007, even locals found the revelry excessive.

While one student described it as "a usual Dunedin Saturday night", emergency service workers said it was the city's worst trouble for many years.

ANDREW MACKAY/ SUPPLIED Policeman in riot gear walks past a burnt out van on Castle St, Dunedin, in August 2007.

Crowd estimates were 1000 – 2000 at the height of the riots. Couches, a mattress and at least two Undie 500 cars were torched. Police and fire-fighters were pelted with bottles.

According to alcohol.org.nz, between 18 per cent and 35 per cent of injury-based emergency department presentations in New Zealand are estimated to be alcohol-related. This rises to between 60 per cent and 70 per cent during the weekend.

Approximately 45 per cent of fire fatalities are alcohol-related, as are approximately 11 per cent of drowning deaths.

WILMA MCCORKINDALE/FAIRFAX NZ Although students don't tend to keep their drinking habits restricted to the weekends.

In 2012, driver alcohol was a contributing factor in 73 fatal crashes, 331 serious injury crashes and 933 minor injury crashes. These crashes resulted in 93 deaths, 454 serious injuries and 1,331 minor injuries.

Otago University's Preventative and Social Medicine Professor Jennie Connor, who has a long-standing interest in alcohol-related harm, has found that harm caused by heavy drinking is often borne by others.

A third of violent offences, including family violence, and 44 per cent of homicides involve someone who has been drinking. As do 62,000 physical assaults and 10,000 sexual assaults, per year.

FABIO FORMAGGIO/123RF In 2012, 93 people died in road accidents where alcohol was a contributing factor.

Heavy drinking also makes you more likely to be a victim of violence.

Connor points out that international research has shown there are policies that can reduce the excessive drinking that causes this kind of harm, the most effective of which is to increase the price of alcohol. However, New Zealand policy makers are not interested in pursuing this option.

Indeed, of more than 200 recommendations made by the Law Commission, the most effective strategies – in areas including regulating price, access to licensed premises and drink-driving limits – have been rejected by the policy-makers.

MARIO ONDRIS/123RF A third of all violent offences involve someone who has been drinking.

Liquor lobbyists have enormous influence on New Zealand politicians. Documents released under the Official Information Act show that industry lobbyists wrote a letter to Prime Minister John Key, warning him that his government was about to "make a very serious and highly public mistake".

What was this mistake?

A plan to restrict the sale of alcopops, a type of ready-made cocktail that contains more than 6 per cent alcohol and are marketed to very young, mostly female drinkers.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ John Key was warned against restricting the sale of alcopops.

