Lucy dies in father's arms after 430-day coma

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff.co.nz Lucy Rentz passed away in her father's arms after being hit by a car while on her bike last year in Colorado.

John and Rosalie Rentz' lives changed forever in the New Guinea Highlands.

The couple were at a national bible translating conference when they received the news their 27-year-old daughter, Lucy, was in a coma.

These words sent the next 14 months of their lives into a spiral of emotions.

SUPPLIED Rosalie said Lucy was unique and liked to joke around.

"One second and your life is turned upside down," John said.

On July 1, 2015, Lucy was on holiday in the US state of Colorado riding her pushbike through an intersection when she was hit by a car.

It took 16-hours for the news to reach her Thames-based parents.

SUPPLIED John and Rosalie support Lucy as she graduates from Waikato University.

She broke multiple bones on the left side of her body and sustained severe internal injuries, including damage to her brain stem and the area controlling her sight.

Rosalie said seeing Lucy unconscious in the hospital bed didn't seem real.

"It was hard to see her like that, it wasn't our daughter."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ John and Rosalie Rentz say Lucy will forever be missed.

Rosalie said Lucy was so unique they invented the word 'uniquer' to describe her.

"She was born with a mind of her own. She loved to joke and and acted without an ounce of caution.

"She was a talented artist and writer, with dreams of one day becoming an author."



Rosalie said they lost Lucy the day of the accident, and the 14-months to come were not her.



"The wonderful and talented person that beat me in scrabble all the time was now unable to communicate in any way.



"We didn't know if Lucy was aware of anything or not.



"We knew she could hear voices and we hoped that she knew we were there, but we didn't know. She couldn't do anything."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ John said Lucy has left a hole in the hearts of everyone she knew.

Her broken bones were successfully treated at Denver Hospital in Colorado and three weeks later Lucy was flown home to New Zealand.

She was taken to Waikato Hospital to be reassessed and after three weeks there she was moved to the Acquired Brain Injury Rehab Unit in Auckland.

John said Lucy showed some improvement there and was able to be put in a specially designed wheelchair.

This enabled her to be wheeled outside and taken to daily physiotherapy to mobilise her and prevent her limbs from developing contractures.

John said during this time there were several readmissions to Auckland, Waitakere and North Shore hospitals for chest infections and feeding tube replacements.

He said all these events raised or dashed hopes and so the roller coaster of emotions within the family continued over the days and months.

He said a number of times they thought they were losing her.

"Looking back now, that time in a number of ways felt like a nightmare," John said. "Now there is a relief that she's free."

He said he and his wife look forward to joining Lucy in heaven one day.

"That kept us going throughout the battle. We prayed, believed and hoped for her body to be healed in this life, but we also had confidence that ultimately we have the hope of heaven."

After a number of chest infections and failures to get antibiotics to permanently resolve the problem, a family decision was made to start a palliative care programme for Lucy.

Two days before christmas in 2015 she was moved to the Radius Matua Hospital in Tauranga.

"We really thought she wouldn't survive more than a few weeks, but then she kept going."

For eight-months she had no further chest infections until she was admitted to hospital on September 2.

The following evening Lucy came down with pneumonia.

On Sunday, September 4, Lucy was rolled on her side for some gentle physiotherapy when she did not tense like usual.

"She basically died in my arms," John said. "It was hard but I wouldn't trade anything for having those moments with her."

Rosalie said they will grieve for a very long time and no-one would ever replace Lucy.

"We will miss her forever," she said.

John said Lucy left a hole in the hearts of every person she touched - it's something he discovered first hand when hundreds of people attended her funeral services.

A cremation service was held for Lucy in Tauranga last week followed by a memorial service in Thames where Lucy grew up.

Her ashes are going to be spread at the Mexican Hat, a rock formation out from her Te Mata family home that she used to swim to.

- Stuff