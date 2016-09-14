Trio escape from car teetering over West Coast road edge

The accident happened just north of Charleston on the South Island's West Coast.

Three people were extracted from a vehicle teetering on the edge of a road before it fell down the bank.



Emergency services were called to the scene just north of Charleston, on the West Coast of the South Island, about 1pm on Wednesday.



Police said all three occupants were extracted from the car. There were no injuries.

It was not yet clear whether any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police said a tow truck was on its way to pull the vehicle back onto the road.



The windy section of road near Charleston has seen a number of crashes.

SUPPLIED In January a tourist rolled his van down a 7m bank south of Charleston.

In January, a Chinese tourist crashed a rental van down a bank just south of Charleston, injuring his wife and father.

Zheren Wu, 35, was fined $1000 for losing control of the vehicle while braking on a sharp hairpin bend, hitting a road sign then rolling down the seven-metre bank.

- The Press