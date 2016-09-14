Dunedin father and daughter plead guilty on incest charge

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ

A father and daughter have pleaded guilty to incest.

The Dunedin pair, who have name suppression, appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

The pair entered guilty pleas and were convicted on a charge of incest, their second charge.

The offending was uncovered following a police investigation, with all other details suppressed.

The pair were remanded to reappear in November.

They were bailed on strict conditions not to associate with each other.

- Stuff