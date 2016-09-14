Auckland City Hospital fire extinguished

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ Fire crews turned out in force to to a blaze at Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday evening.

A blaze has been extinguished after breaking out at Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The flames were reported just after 7pm on level three of the hospital's main building.

Ten fire trucks and a fire investigator rushed to the scene.

Fire Service northern communications shift supervisor Megan Ruru said there were no reports of injuries.

The fire had started in a ceiling space.

Ruru said the fire was extinguished by 8.30pm, but firefighters remained on the scene ventilating the atrium.

- Stuff