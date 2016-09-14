Lotto winners to claim $250,000 prize

Michael Bradley Lotto players to collect $250,000 each.

Lotto players from Cambridge, Hastings, Christchurch and Invercargill will collect $250,000 each from a live Lotto First Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Cambridge in Cambridge, Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings, Countdown Eastgate in Christchurch and Elles Road New World in Invercargill.

Ticket buyers from any of the stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.

Punters will be vying for a massive jackpot of $11million for Powerball which was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night.

Strike Four was not struck either and will be worth $400,000 on Saturday.

