NZ as Olympic host? Here are the cities that would do the best and worst job

Iain McGregor We probably should have thought of this sooner but Christchurch's rebuild was surely the perfect opportunity for New Zealand to grab an Olympics.

OPINION: Nothing says "we're a world-class city" like hosting the Olympic Games - but could New Zealand ever do the honours?

Pulling off the world's largest sporting event - whether the Summer or Winter Games - is a lot of hard slog that brings mountains of debt, international criticism, and often not a lot of benefit.

But International Olympic Committee boss Thomas Bach reckons New Zealand has what it takes to play host.

In anticipation of that day arriving, here's a look at the New Zealand cities and councils best equipped to host the Olympics.

SUMMER OLYMPICS:

The best: Auckland

Call me Captain Obvious, but no New Zealand city would be better equipped to host the Games - both financially, and infrastructurally (even more so once the City Rail Link gets completed).

Auckland's already got most of the necessities: stadiums and arenas, an world-class tennis centre, hotels, and bays with stunning views.

Plus, the council - which already spends up large on self-promotion and sports events - would be frothing at the opportunity: pull off an Olympics in style, and the world will be talking about Auckland for years to come.

Its stadiums may be a little on the small side, depending how many Olympic spectators New Zealand can draw to our corner of the world. Maybe that's a plus: it's a lot easier to fill 50,000-seat Eden Park than a whopper like London's Olympic Stadium (80,000 seats) or Rio's Maracanã (78,000 seats).

One thing Auckland is missing is an Olympic-sized velodrome, but there's one just down the road in Cambridge, if the two can agree to a joint bid.

Runner-up: Christchurch

If we'd thought of this a few years ago, Christchurch could have been rebuilt as a future host city, with new stadiums, and an Olympic Village (which could become affordable housing after the Games).

Still, Christchurch could probably pull off a reasonable Games in its current state. It has an international airport, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, the council's in solid financial shape, and its $100 million annual recreation and sport spend comes second only to its wastewater spend.

However, something must be done about its stadiums: the temporary 18,000-seat AMI Stadium is simply too small to be the main Games stadium. The Olympics would be an impetus to either fix up quake-damaged Lancaster Park (and add a few thousand more seats to its 38,000 capacity), or build a new stadium at last.

As for the Cultural Olympiad (an obligatory cultural programme held alongside the Olympics, which you probably never knew existed), Christchurch offers a Wizard, and The Feelers, and Richie McCaw could deliver dramatic readings from his new book.

Actually, upon reflection, this bid might need a bit of work.

Honourable mention: Northland

Sure, it doesn't have much in the way of sporting facilities, but Northland is a doer-upper just waiting to happen.

Neglected in the way of infrastructure and private investment for way too long, Northland could be the next Barcelona - which saw the greatest transformation in Olympic history.

And what better spot for outdoor events - triathlon, cycling, marathon etc - than the Bay of Islands?

Hosting the Games would give Northland a much needed economic boost - especially in terms of employment - and put it on the map as more than a summer holiday destination, while paying homage to the birthplace of modern New Zealand: Waitangi.

The big challenge would be ensuring its Olympic venues don't become white elephants after the Olympians leave town.

The worst: Wellington

The airport's too small for international planes to land at, and even if they could, the wind-aborted landings would be too nerve-wracking for many athletes and spectators.

That said, the 34,500-seat Westpac Stadium might suffice for the opening ceremony if at least half the ticketholders are stuck on replacement buses from Auckland to Wellington.

However, the capital would excel at hosting the aforementioned Cultural Olympiad, so perhaps it could have a bit part in the Auckland-Cambridge bid.

WINTER OLYMPICS:

The best: Queenstown

Another obvious choice, but Queenstown's already got just about everything ready for the Games: it's a world-famous tourist spot with heaps of hotels, its four ski fields would have no trouble hosting snow sports, and it already has an Ice Arena perfect for ice skating and curling.

Queenstown Lakes District Council has also run consecutive surpluses, and it's raking in above-average revenue for a provincial council.



Queenstown Airport could totally handle the Winter Olympics, eh?

Five years ago, a mystery group led a short-lived push for Queenstown to bid for the 2022 Olympics hosting rights. But the Olympic dream wasn't yet over: in 2014, a private "pre-feasibility study" urged Queenstown and Auckland to bid jointly for the 2026 Games.

However, the New Zealand Olympic Committee has pooh-poohed Queenstown hosting the Winter Games, saying it would be "ambitious in the extreme".

Runner-up: Ruapehu

Sure, the mountain's already there, and the Chalet could double as the athletes' village, but the amount of work required to even mount a bid might be a bit beyond the old Ruapehu District Council.

For one thing, nearby Ohakune lacks the bed numbers to put up tens of thousands of spectators - let alone Olympic workers, officials, VIP guests, and visiting media.

The mountain would also have to be shut to non-Olympians during the fortnight-long Games, by which point, visitors will have run out of enthusiasm for Ohakune's limited, carrot-based attractions.

The worst: Every other part of New Zealand

Beyond a few inconveniently snowy days down south, and that one time it snowed in Wellington, we really don't have enough of the white stuff to pull off a Winter Olympics. Looks like it's Queenstown or bust.

- Stuff