Police investigate death in central Auckland

FAIRFAX NZ Police are interviewing witnesses as they try to work out how a man died in Queen St, central Auckland.

Police are investigating the death overnight of a man in Queen St, central Auckland.

Emergency services were alerted to the death of the man in his 30s just before 1am on Thursday, Senior Sergeant Greg Sowter said.

"There's a number of witnesses we're speaking to until we can clarify what's taken place," he said.

"We're unsure at this stage exactly what's taken place." An ambulance was called but the man was unresponsive and died at the scene.

 

- Stuff