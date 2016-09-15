Police investigate suspicious death in central Auckland

The death of a man in Auckland's CBD is being treated as suspicious.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found outside an entrance to a store on Queen St, said a police spokesman.

Police were called to the scene just before 1am on Thursday.

Peter Meecham/FAIRFAX NZ The scene where a man died outside Dunkin' Donuts on Queen St is covered and cordoned off in Auckland's CBD.

A tarpaulin barricade remains in place, blocking access to five retail stores and a number of office buildings.



Several homeless people on Queen St said the victim was known to them and that he may have been sleeping rough.



One man, who asked not to be identified, said he feared it was his friend who was a "good fella" who was aged in his 30s.



He said the street was generally considered safe for the homeless, but this death would scare a lot of people.



"It's so sad and a bit of a wake up call that this can happen. I don't want to end up like him."



Police were inspecting the site until 6am, a security guard said.



Staff at McDonald's, directly next to the police cordon, said they were ushered into work by police. Their colleagues who were working the night shift told them they were unaware of what was going on and did not hear any disturbances.

Police will be speaking with witnesses and are waiting for the results of a post mortem.

"There's a number of witnesses we're speaking to until we can clarify what's taken place," Senior Sergeant Greg Sowter said.

Peter Meecham/FAIRFAX NZ A cordon has blocked the footpath while police continue their investigation.

"We're unsure at this stage exactly what's taken place."

An ambulance also responded but the man was unresponsive and died at the scene.

