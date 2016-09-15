Raining in the north, a dry Thursday expected for the rest of the country

Rain is falling in the northern half of the North Island but the rest of the country is expected to have a largely dry Thursday.

A warm spring day is even forecast for some places, with Napier expected to have light winds and a high of 17 degrees Celsius, while Blenheim is headed for a sunny 18C. Palmerston North is headed for 19C with light winds and cloud breaking during the morning.

Auckland had 5mm of rain between midnight and 6am, with more likely during the day. The city is headed for a 17C high, with northwesterlies and drizzle by evening.

Wellington is expected to stay dry with a 15C high, while Christchurch is headed for a dry 14C.

Hamilton received a bit of an early soaking, with 18mm of rain between 2am and 6am. MetService is expecting the day to stay wet, with a 17C high, light winds, and the rain turning to drizzle in the afternoon.

Rain in Tauranga is forecast to ease at some point during the day, while rain should clear during the morning in New Plymouth, which is headed for a 16C high.

A sunny 15C is forecast for Nelson, while Dunedin is expected to be dry with a 14C high, Invercargill dry with 16C, and Queenstown in for a mostly fine day and 15C.

A "messy" ridge of high pressure was drifting away to the east on Thursday, as a deep low and associated fronts moved out over the western Tasman Sea, MetService said. Rain was expected in most parts of the country on Friday.

- Stuff