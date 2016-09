Two aftershocks felt overnight off coast of NZ

USGS USGS map showing the severity of the shaking from the original quake a couple of weeks ago.

Aftershocks are continuing in the North Island, with two significant events taking place overnight.

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock was picked up 80km north-east of Te Araroa, and another measured at 4.6 on the richter scale was detected 70km north-east of Te Araroa.

A 7.1 magnitude quake struck near the area of the aftershocks a couple of weeks ago.

- Stuff