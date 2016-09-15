Rubbish bag black market blooms in New Plymouth

JEREMY WILKINSON/Fairfax NZ Rubbish bags worth $171.60 are proving a tempting target for thieves in New Plymouth.

A rubbish bag black market is blooming in New Plymouth with thieves stealing the annual allocation of red bags from letterboxes and selling them online.

One man has even used a baby's pram to hide his haul as he collected stacks of the district council supplied bags, valued at $171.60 per pack.

A quick scan of New Plymouth's three main buy and sell Facebook pages shows 20 listings for red rubbish bags with prices ranging from $1 a bag to $100 for a bundle of 52.

Facebook Listed on the Facebook page "Buy and Sell Taranaki People Only" bag-sellers are getting creative with deals.

These bootleg bags are massively undercutting the council which sells bags for $3.30 each or $16.50 for a pack of five.

Karen Lende of Westown in New Plymouth said her bags had gone missing after they were delivered on her street last week.

Facebook Listed on the Facebook page "Official Buy and Sell in New Plymouth" one enterprising user is selling whole packs for a fraction of the $171.60 retail price.

"My neighbour told me when I got home that one man using a pram had come past and nicked them," she said.

"He had no baby in there and was stuffing bags in there under the blankets, like a disguise I guess."

Lende and her partner drove around Westown looking for the culprits and eventually found them "counting their catch" on a nearby street.

"They had a bout 10 packs with them and were counting out the bags from them," she said.

"We just asked for ours back and went on our way, it's not something we wanted to take to the police or anything."

But taking the issue to the police is exactly what the council recommends on their website if people's bags are stolen.

This is the second year the council has issued each of the district's 27,0000 households 52 rubbish bags, one for each week of the year.

Theft of the bags were a problem last year and this year the council's infrastructure manager David Langford said they had so far received 73 reports of missing or stolen bags.

"This is about 0.2 per cent of the properties we deliver to, so a relatively small amount," he said.

"Whilst we can only speculate on why people would steal the bags, we have had some reports that bags are being sold by people who are not authorised to sell them, such as on buy/sell websites.

"It is important that people do not purchase bags from anyone who is not an authorised retailer."

The red rubbish bags can be bought from New Plymouth District Council offices on Liardet St, council service centres and authorised commercial outlets.

Langford said stolen bags should be reported to the police first and foremost, but also to the council before November 30 so they could issue a replacement set of bags.

Sergeant Terry Johnson from New Plymouth police said they had received several complaints of stolen bags and were monitoring various buy and sell pages.

"The complaints are mainly coming from the Westown area," he said.

"From what we can gather so far people are stealing them from letterboxes to sell for profit on various Facebook pages."

Johnson said it wasn't necessarily an offence to sell the bags online but people selling large numbers of bags would be of interest to police.

"I guess you could call it some kind of black market," he said.

"These bags obviously have some kind of value to people who don't want to pay the full council price."

The first year of the red-bag-rollout in 2015 was not without incident after a Thai restaurant's phone number was accidentally printed on the bags instead of the council's.

