Otago school students' lives at risk after rowing skiff collision, report finds

FAIRFAX NZ Decorated former coach Fred Strachan was driving the boat that collided an school rowing crew.

School rowers faced a "very real" risk of death when a speeding boat ran over their skiff in Otago Harbour, a report says.

Several Otago Boys' High School students suffered serious injuries after a support vessel hit an eight-man rowing skiff on October 19, 2014.

Moments before the incident veteran rowing coach Fred Strachan, 92, slipped inside the boat, which went "at speed" towards the novice crew, forcing them to jump or be thrown off.

A 12-year-old boy suffered a badly injured arm from the support boat's propeller, while a 14-year-old suffered a head injury.

READ MORE:

* Charges against veteran rowing coach withdrawn

* Veteran coach and school board charge

The incident summary and photos of the damaged skiff emerged after Maritime New Zealand released a heavily redacted 323-page report under the Official Information Act.

"The potential for death was very real, and in this case very close. Serious injuries were sustained by multiple children," the report says.

Damage to the skiff after the collision.

The skiff had several large chunks out of it after the collision. Photos: MARITIME NZ

A draft summary of facts shows the school's board was initially facing two charges under the Maritime Transport Act, each with a maximum fine of $100,000.

Maritime New Zealand later dropped a charge for operating a ship without the appropriate document.

In December 2015, Maritime New Zealand issued a statement saying charges against the school and the Twizel-based coach had been dropped.

The school's lawyers successfully argued that the school, as a Crown organisation, could not be charged under the Maritime Act.

Both the school and Strachan accepted full responsibility for the crash. The school paid compensation to the injured boys, while Strachan retired from coaching rowing.

Details of that compensation payment have been withheld.

Both the school and Strachan acknowledged that failure to use a "kill switch" system and the fact that he was alone as skipper and coach aboard the support boat were factors leading to the collision.

The report noted that on September 24, 2015, a letter was sent to the school board confirming charges were filed in the district court.

The draft summary of facts said Strachan, who did not have an engine cut-off lanyard attached to his wrist, had been standing when he pushed or knocked the throttle causing him to be thrown backwards into the boat.

The boat "proceeded at speed" on a starboard turn and hit the rowing skiff on the port side, towards the bow, throwing the boys clear or forcing them to jump.

Strachan, having gained control of the vessel, realised the seriousness of some of the boys' injuries and headed ot the nearest boat ramp, as supporters on shore began a rescue attempt.

The report noted the school failed to provide a safety officer, as advised by the Rowing NZ guidelines, had not provided safety briefings for the rowers, did not have any health and safety policies to ensure the safe use of the boat.

It also noted the support boat did not have a laminated card of starting procedures attached to the dashboard that would have included instructions about attaching the engine cut-off lanyard to the lifejacket.

The school had since made a range of changes, including introducing propeller guards to the support boats.

Strachan won the Halberg's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005 and was awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to rowing.

He was a New Zealand rowing selector for more than 20 years, and coached several rowers who achieved Olympic success, including Hamish Bond.

- Stuff