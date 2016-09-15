Carjacking was 'violent' and 'gratuitous', say police

NZ POLICE Police have released CCTV footage of the two women wanted in relation to the carjacking and assault of a woman in Panmure.

The carjacking of an Auckland woman has been described as "an act of gratuitous, extreme and unnecessary violence" by police.

Two offenders, women described as young and of Maori or Pacific Island descent, arrived in a red Honda Fit before violently assaulting an elderly woman outside the Panmure YMCA on Wednesday afternoon.

The two women then got into her grey Toyota Corolla and drove off.

NZ POLICE Police are asking anybody who knows the woman in the passenger seat to come forward with any information.

Speaking to media in Auckland on Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman said both vehicles have since been recovered and were being examined for clues.

He encouraged other witnesses to the attack, or who saw either vehicle in the city on Wednesday, to come forward.

"There will be someone that knows who [the attackers] are" he said, adding that a number of lines of enquiry were being followed up thanks to information from the public.

"We are determined to locate the people responsible and bring them to justice."

He could not confirm if a weapon was used in the attack.

Newman did not provide any update on the victim's condition, but said she remains in hospital recovering from her injuries.

Officers were yet to take a full statement from her, he said.

"The victim is a vulnerable member of our community which makes the attack even more upsetting," he added.

'SHE'S TINY AND HAD NO DEFENCE'

The victim's daughter, Carmen Phua, said seeing her mother so hurt was hugely upsetting for her family.

Her mother, Nancy Voon, was now in a stable condition at Auckland City Hospital, Phua said.

However, Voon was suffering from panic attacks, dizziness and vomiting.

Phua said Voon, 65, would have been an easy target.

"They turned up, grabbed her and punched her and took her car," she said.

"She's tiny and had no defence and vulnerable. She's harmless and had nothing on her to defend herself. It happened so fast that she was frozen."

Voon is retired and lives in Howick with her three sons, Phua said.

"Physically she's hurt but mentally she's really really hurt as well. We're trying to keep strong in front of her to make sure she's calm and cool otherwise she gets upset."

​Phua said she was worried other elderly, Asian people could be victimised in the same way as her mother.

​"I'm scared they could be future targets because they're vulnerable. Police need to catch these people because they are still committing crime and we need to be aware of these attacks," she said.

USED IN HIT AND RUN?

The owner of a stolen car used in a vicious car jacking incident in Auckland says she doesn't care about her car but wants the offenders caught.

It is also alleged the car was used in an earlier hit-and-run incident.

Kimberly Rose Bristowe posted on Facebook that it was her stolen car seen in CCTV footage of the brutal attack on a woman sitting in a car

The offenders, two women described as young and of Maori or Pacific Island descent, arrived in a red Honda Fit before violently assaulting the elderly woman.

She was attacked in her car and was kicked in the head when she tried to flee.

The two women then got into her car and drove off.

Bristow said her car, the red Honda Fit, was stolen from Mangere.

"This is my vehicle in the footage which was stolen from Mangere and the police have been so vague about what has been going on. I do understand that there may be reasons for not releasing all information but I would much prefer to actually hear this information from the police than over the Internet and social media.

"In all honesty, I don't really care about my car anymore, I just hope that the police catch these girls so that they are held accountable for their actions and if they are not caught, they realise that what they did to this lady was so so wrong," she said.

Another Facebook user, Adam Hamilton, claimed the stolen car was involved in an earlier hit-and-run incident.

"The cops could be trying to do there job [though], Like started looking after the first hit and run....."

However, a police spokeswoman said police could not confirm or comment if the car was involved in a hit-and-run.

FLOODED WITH RESPONSES

Since the incident was made public, police had been flooded with responses and were working through information.

"At this stage we are still looking for the offenders, and we are working to piece together the circumstances leading up to yesterday's incident," said Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman.

"This includes reports and comments on Facebook of people who saw people fitting the description of the offenders.

"We ask that anyone who saw the attack and hasn't yet spoken to police to please get in touch.

"This is an ongoing investigation and though we appreciate the public interest, we are not able to discuss specific incidents or sightings that form part of this enquiry, whilst the offenders remain outstanding."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glen Innes Police on 09 524 1962.

Information can also be given to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

