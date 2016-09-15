Auckland man jailed for smuggling main ingredients of methamphetamine

The New Zealand Customs Service The packages were declared as computer desks, a toning machine, and packaging paper which were intercepted by Customs.

An Auckland man has been sentenced to five years in prison for importing about 12 kilograms of pseudoephedrine and ephedrine, precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine, or 'P'.

Sarawood Aemort, a 32-year-old plasterer, was arrested and charged after Customs intercepted a number of packages sent from China between December and January.

The packages were declared as computer desks, a toning machine, and packaging paper but Customs officers found almost 12kg of ephedrine and pseudoephedrine hidden inside.

The New Zealand Customs Service Almost 12 kilograms of pseudoephedrine and ephedrine were concealed in a number of packages sent from China to an Auckland man.

This amount of ephedrine and pseudoephedrine had the potential to yield up to 8kg of methamphetamine with a street value of around $8 million.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's biggest meth bust a 'comedy of errors'

* Women tried to smuggle $7m of meth among household goods

* Woman sentenced to nine years for smuggling meth in tins of pork

During a search of Aemort's home in January, Customs officers found a number of zip lock bags of ephedrine, a set of scales, and bags of cash totalling around $139,000.

Customs Investigations Manager Maurice O'Brien said criminals were constantly changing the way they concealed drugs in an effort to smuggle them into the country.

"We have skilled people who know how to find things that look out of the ordinary, and targeting tools in place to identify and stop consignments like these.

"Drugs are usually hidden in legitimate goods and methods are constantly changing – but Customs continually updates its information and targeting to keep ahead.

"This result is another good example of our systems at work to identify and prosecute those involved," he said.

- Stuff