Elderly man with memory loss missing in Northland

Malcolm Harker was last seen wearing a red checked shirt.

A 70-year-old Waipu man suffering from memory loss is missing.

Malcolm Harker from Waipu, Northland, was last seen driving from his Waipu home in his red 2016 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback with a full tank of gas.

He was wearing a grey woolly hoody with a red checked shirt, black trousers and black shoes. He has grey medium length hair and a moustache, is approximately 5'8" and of thin to medium build.

Malcolm Harker is approximately 5'8".

Police are asking anybody who has seen someone fitting Harker's description to call Northland Police on 09 430 4500. The registration of his car is JUB294.

- Stuff