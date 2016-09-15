Friend pays tribute to Franz Josef mechanic Clive Jenkins who saved her husband's life

Mel Orr out boating with Clive Jenkins before his suspected death in a fire this week.

A West Coast mechanic believed to have perished in a fire had saved his friend from a near-fatal wasp attack.

Clive Jenkins has not been seen since Tuesday night, when he drove a loader around his burning Franz Josef property with guns in the cab. A body, believed to be his, was found at the destroyed home and business, Franz Josef Mechanical, on Wednesday.

Mel Orr, who was Jenkins' neighbour until a week ago, said she would always be grateful to him for saving her husband, Nigel, who had an allergic reaction to being stung multiple times by wasps.

The fire raging inside a workshop in Franz Josef.

The pair had gone into the bush between Franz Josef and Haast to look for a missing plane.

"Clive was leading, cutting a trail through the bush and he cut through a German wasp nest with a machete. Next minute he yelled out 'run'.

SUPPLIED Franz Josef mechanic Clive Jenkins recently searched in Haast for the lost Cherokee 6 ZK-EBU, a plane carrying seven people that disappeared over Fiordland in 1978.

"He realised Nigel was allergic. Nigel was stung 28 times and Clive got the same. Clive carried him out of the bush, he would have been in agony himself, and drove him to Haast," Mel Orr said.

"It usually takes an hour but he got there in 25 minutes. A helicopter came to take Nigel to hospital and he flat-lined on the way to hospital but he was OK.

"We were told if Clive hadn't got him out of the bush at the speed he did as he did Nigel wouldn't have made it. Clive ended up in hospital himself a couple of days later he was stung so badly.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Emergency services inspect Franz Josef Mechanical after the fire.

"I'm forever grateful for him saving Nigel."

On Tuesday, Jenkins' distraught partner ran for help as Jenkins drove a loader around his burning property, with guns in the cab.

She arrived at the Franz Alpine Retreat, about 400 metres from the inferno at Franz Josef Mechanical, in a "terrible state".

The woman told retreat manager Keith Hartley: "The place is alight and my partner is inside", he said.

Orr did not believe Jenkins had gone on a rampage. He had removed vehicles he had been working on out of the workshop and locked up his dogs in a safe place before the fire, she said. He had not made threats to harm anyone.

"He did have some business stresses. He was a very private person. He didn't like to burden people but he had a small circle of friends he did lean on. He would unburden to us and that was wonderful that he could talk to us. Because he saved Nigel's life, they had a good bond," she said.

The couple, now in Wellington, were struggling with the loss.

"Nigel wasn't there to save him. That's hard for us at the moment. We wish we could have been there for him. The combination of everything, all the stresses going on, got too much."

She said Jenkins was a fun-loving, kind-hearted person.

"He was a very clever man and he loved his toys. Boats, cars, motorbikes. He always helped us at the motel. We had a burst water pipe and he dropped everything and just raced down to help. Nothing was a problem."

He built the home and business himself and ran it with his previous partner until eight months ago, Orr said.

"He loved his boating out on the lake and took me out for the first time knowing my fear of water, yet I felt safe with him. He was at peace in the middle of Lake Mapourika," she said.

- Stuff