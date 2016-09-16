Eldery man lay injured in doorway of Pauanui home for two days

FAIRFAX MEDIA The man had stopped off at his bach at Pauanui, when he suffered broken bones in a fall.

An elderly man spent two days with no food or water, lying injured on the floor of his Coromandel holiday home before neighbours came to his rescue.

Having suffered broken bones in a fall on Monday night, all the 86-year-old could do was crawl to the kitchen hoping to reach his cellphone.

He was found on Wednesday on the blood soaked carpet in the doorway of his bedroom in Pauanui, neighbour Shirley McGowan said.

FAIRFAX NZ The Auckland-based Westpac rescue helicopter airlifted the man to Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday night.

"You could see the blood where he had crawled to the kitchen," McGowan said.

"I guess he wouldn't have lasted much longer. He was in too much pain, he just couldn't move."

The Auckland man was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition by the Auckland-based Westpac rescue helicopter at 6.45pm on Wednesday.

McGowan said the man had been on a road trip to Tauranga when he stopped in at his bach at the beachside holiday spot on Monday.

When he couldn't get the television to work he called family in Auckland for help.

"Family rung us to say he was due home on Wednesday morning and he hadn't arrived."

McGowan, who lives about six houses away from the man, arrived to find the television and lights on but everything locked up.

"We banged and he yelled saying he was in the master bedroom but he couldn't move."

She said it appeared he had fallen and broken his femur and hip.

"He was dehydrated but he was speaking quite fluently. He was in a lot of pain."

McGowan said the man had tried yelling for help but in a street populated with holiday homes no one heard his cries. He hadn't managed to reach his phone or eat or drink in almost two days.

"It's scary. He must be a strong man."

She believed the man had a St John alert around his neck, yet for some reason it did not activate.

They phoned 111 and emergency services, including a first response unit, ambulance and fire brigade, arrived shortly after.

Their services were impressive, McGowan said.

"It took awhile to get him out but he had been lying there since Monday night. And it was hard work because he was in the doorway."

Rescue helicopter staff said the man's condition deteriorated on the flight to Auckland and he arrived in a critical condition.

He had since improved and was now stable.

