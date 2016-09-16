Heavy rain on the way for middle of the country

The MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the middle of the country, as the deluge starts to make its presence felt.

An active front is moving northwards across the South Island on Friday and will be slow-moving over central New Zealand on Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Heavy rain - with accumulations of up to 130mm - is expected for Westland, Buller, the Canterbury headwaters, ranges of North-west Nelson, Marlborough Sounds, Tararua range and Mount Taranaki.

This amount of rain is likely to make rivers and streams rise rapidly, and could cause slips and surface flooding, MetService warns.

Watches & Warnings for heavy rain & severe gusts for parts of #NZ Fri/Sat. Full details: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^CF pic.twitter.com/ZDN2dQXKuJ — MetService (@MetService) September 15, 2016

That's already started, with the Transport Agency reporting light flooding on State Highway 6 between Ross and Whataroa on the West Coast.

Along with the rain, there'll be strong northerly winds from Wellington and Wairarapa to Canterbury.

The MetService says those winds could reach severe gale strength in exposed places in the Canterbury high country and plains, Marlborough, Wellington and southern Wairarapa.

The northerlies aren't all bad though, bringing some warm temperatures.

MetService predicts a high of 21 degrees Celsius for Christchurch, cloudy with northerlies. Ashburton has a high of 22C with a gusty northwesterly.

Greymouth and Hokitika could expect highs of 15C, with heavy rain later in the day.

Further south, Timaru is set for a high of 21C with some morning drizzle while Dunedin has a high of 19C forecast.

Auckland will remain a bit soggy, with rain easing and a high of 19C.

Tauranga will have a few showers and a high of 18C, with the same on the cards for Hamilton.

Lucky Napier will escape the rain, with just some high cloud and a high temperature of 20C.

