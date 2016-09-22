Local Government: How much are council spending on bureaucracy?

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ Invercargill City Councillors prepare for the final meeting of the term.

Consider for a moment the chaos if regional and district services disappeared overnight. If something as basic as the rubbish collection was permanently cancelled.

At its simplest, local government administers your everyday life, picks up your rubbish, cleans swimming pools, provides libraries and maintains roads.

It takes a lot of qualified and skilled people to make it all happen.

As you consider your vote in local elections, it's timely to ask: Is your council employing the right people? And are they paid too much? Or not enough?

HOW DO THE COUNCILS COMPARE?

Nationally, the local government sector employs about 40,000 people (compared to more than 500,000 central Government employees) and there are about 1600 elected members - an average of 11 per council.

GRANT MATTHEW/Fairfax NZ Council workers check and empty every recycle bin in Palmerston North.

Auckland Council - which performs both district and regional functions - is easily the largest, with 21 elected members, an operating expenditure of $2.03 billion, basic employee costs of $489 million, a rates take of $1.45bn and 9678 employees.

The smallest is Chatham Islands Council, which spends $7.6m per year and pays its 15 staff a total of $800,000.

Regional councils, such as Environment Canterbury, Greater Wellington, and Otago all tend to have substantial staff expenditure and a high average spend per employee.

The 11 regional authorities are mainly responsible for environmental management, flood control, water supply and quality, pest eradication, and aspects of transport - so their employee costs and requirements are different to district and city councils, which spend their time on local services, such as libraries, roads, parks, rubbish collection, and economic development.

WHO SPENDS THE BIG BUCKS?

The highest spend per employee is at the Greater Wellington Regional Council, with employee costs of $40.3m, 373 employees, and an average spend of $108,000.

Supplied Will you exercise your right to vote in the local body elections?

Auckland, which is so large it is difficult to compare with other organisations, has an average spend on staff of $50,529.

However, an Auckland Council spokeswoman said the $489m in employee costs related to basic employee benefits for full-time equivalent staff and the average salary for staff was actually $81,357.

Total employee costs including salary and wages for the year to June were $803m, she said.

DEAN KOZANIC/ Fairfax NZ City Care workers cut back the long grasses on the banks of the Heathcote River along Riverlaw Terrace in Christchurch.

Christchurch City Council is the second biggest employer with 1928 employees, while Wellington City Council has 1264.

WHAT ARE WE PAYING YOU FOR?

Massey University School of Management senior lecturer Dr Andy Asquith said local government functioning was not widely understood.

Comparing councils was fraught with difficulties, he said.

Some were go-it-alone authorities, others relied heavily on contractors, shared services or in-house capabilities. Christchurch, for example, was almost impossible to compare with another large urban region due to the post-earthquake environment and the Canterbury rebuild.

"If you make an international comparison you will find we get quite good value for money from local government," Asquith said.

"A big issue is that people don't understand what local government does and what it's for.

"There are really two New Zealands, there's Auckland and then there's New Zealand.

"But we don't teach it in schools. Councillors and councils do a really bad job of promoting what they do. In New Zealand, we welcome people [to office] and bury them in paper for three years.

"What central Government needs to do is stand up and say local government is important."

SHOULD MAYORS, COUNCILLORS AND BUREAUCRATS BE PAID MORE?

Lincoln University senior lecturer and local government researcher Dr Jean Drage said the pay for mayors and councillors - a system run by the Remuneration Authority - has been viewed as rigid and discourages people from standing for local seats.

"It is only mayors and councillors in big cities that have a full time job here. For those who do this job part time, they need another source of income, which is not always easy. Hence we end up with a lot of candidates who are retired, small business owners or farmers.

"We cannot expect local government to be representative of its communities unless fair remuneration is paid."

Massey University associate professor Christine Cheyne said it was tricky to compare local authorities. Population, area, land type and water management all generated big differences in spending by councils.

The type of expertise needed also differed between councils.

Regional councils, for example, employed teams of scientists and covered areas with greatly differing geographies.

Horizons Regional Council covered the third largest geographic area of any regional authority but its population was small for such a vast area, Cheyne said.

Horizons and Hawkes Bay regions were comparable, she said. Land erosion was a problem for both, pest numbers were high and water quality was also a big concern due to small, rural towns with non-compliant wastewater.

"I have heard a local politician say Hawkes Bay Regional Council has the highest number of people with doctorates in its science team. Is this a bad thing given the water quality issue?"

