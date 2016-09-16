Meningococcal scare keeps Wanaka kids at home

Marjorie Cook Mount Aspiring College principal Wayne Bosley is proud of students response to the meningococcal crisis.

Mount Aspiring College's two meningococcal disease cases has forced a class of Spanish language students to postpone this month's planned trip to Spain until next year.

Earlier this week, the class postponed their planned Friday departure to Monday but were warned the three week trip might not go ahead as hoped.

Year 12 Wanaka girl Christy Facer who has been confirmed with the disease was studying Spanish and had planned to travel before she got sick.

Wanaka Airport Mt Aspiring College pupils helped clean up the new grass runway at Wanaka Airport in March to raise money for their trip to Spain.

Christy is currently at the Christchurch Hospital and according to her father Rob Facer, she is making a "slow but steady progress".

Mount Aspiring College principal Wayne Bosley confirmed the trip was off to the Wanaka Mirror on Friday afternoon after a meeting with the students.

MARJORIE COOK Wanaka student Bella Berry is expected to make a full recovery from meningococcal disease.

College principal Wayne Bosley told the Wanaka Mirror the students understood the situation.

"They are really keen to go next year."

Students, parents and staff had considered information about the risks of travelling and talked with public health officials.

"This decision is bitterly disappointing for those who were due to travel but our first concern as a school must be for the health and safety of our students and others involved, both physically and emotionally," Bosley said.

A key issue for parents had been the potential consequences of becoming unwell while travelling.

The trip's original departure date was within the 10 day incubation for any cases with direct links to the year 12 girl.

There remained "a small but appreciable risk" to those who were travelling, Bosley said.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Keith Reid endorsed the decision.

"This has been a difficult decision for the group but I support this as the right thing to do," Reid said.

Wanaka parents reported some of the teens were in tears when they realised the trip was off.

The class had put their heart and soul into fundraising thousands of dollars through garage sales, event clean-ups, movie nights and other activities.

The trip was insured.

"It was awful to see them so upset. But it is sort of a relief as well, knowing everyone is in good care if anyone else gets sick," a mother told the Wanaka Mirror.

Students recovering

Year 13 student Bella Berry, 17, is recovering rapidly in Dunedin Hospital from strain B of the disease, while the year 12 girl remains in a stable but serious condition in Christchurch Hospital.

For technical reasons ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research) have been unable to identify the bacterium present in her case.

The year 12 student is understood to be improving but the latest condition update could not be obtained from the hospital.

Public health officials have treated about 300 Mount Aspiring College teenagers for meningococcal disease this week.

The distribution of oral antibiotic Ciproxinin a single-dose pill was a precaution to prevent the potential spread of the disease.

Close to 300 senior school students at the college received the antibiotics and it is understood a small number of non-college students were also offered the medication.

The mass distribution of eradication antibiotics was in response to the two cases with 10 days.

Bosley said he was proud of the students' response to the treatment.

"The implementation of this therapy could not have gone better.

"I'm very proud of our students and staff and the whole school community for how responsible and supportive they have been."

"Public Health South have done an excellent job of implementing the programme and their presence here this whole week has been reassuring for our students and whānau at a time when people are, understandably, concerned."

Information crucial

Southern DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Keith Reid oversaw the eradication therapy at the college.

"We have reached out to those we believe are at the greatest risk of carrying the bacteria and offered antibiotics. For those in the broader community, we consider the risk to be low, but remind everybody to remain vigilant for signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease," Reid said.

He praised the school and the local community for their response to "a very difficult situation".

Reid said antibiotic treatment was appropriate as a precaution, despite the inconclusive second test result.

The two cases may have originated from a similar source, although there was no information to suggest that one infected the other, he said.

There is currently no vaccine against Meningococcal B that has been authorised for use in New Zealand.

About meningococcal disease

Meningococcal bacteria live in the nose and throat of about one in 10 people at any one time but only rarely cause illness.

The bacteria are spread by coughing, sneezing or contact with nose and throat secretions.

Public Health South encourages parents and students to remain vigilant in watching for signs and symptoms of disease. Symptoms may include fever, vomiting, severe malaise, headaches, stiff neck, visual discomfort in bright light, possibly a rash of small red spots, perhaps suggestive of bruising.

Symptoms vary from person to person and not all will be present at the same time.

They can develop rapidly over hours or over days.

Diagnosis in the early stage can be difficult.

Early signs can be 'flu like' and family and friends are advised to be watchful and supervise anyone who becomes ill with some of the signs and symptoms. They must seek medical attention urgently.

Contacts: Public Health Team 03 476 9800 during normal working hours, Healthline 0800 611 116.

