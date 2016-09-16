Eleven students referred to Youth Aid after south Auckland KFC brawl

Bevan Read/FAIRFAX NZ The brawl spilled into the Massey Rd KFC in Mangere East on August 29.

Eleven students have been referred to police Youth Aid following a brawl at a south Auckland KFC.

The students, all under the age of 17, were identified with help from their schools, witness accounts and cellphone footage, Counties Manukau police said.

The referrals come in addition to the arrests of two 17-year-olds who were charged with disorderly behaviour, possession of a knife and resisting arrest.

They were taken into custody shortly after the incident erupted in Mangere East on August 29.

"We'd like to thank the community for the assistance they have provided us in identifying those involved," Inspector Uraia Vakaruru said.

"The result of our investigation should provide our community with the reassurance that there is zero tolerance for this behaviour and there will be consequences for those that engage in it.

"There is a small key group whose families will be assisting us in preventing a repeat of this behaviour," he said.

Up to 100 people were involved in the fight that spilled from Massey Rd into the restaurant.

Knives, chairs and bits of wood were used but a police spokesman said at the time that no-one was reported to be injured.

The brawlers were also "darting in and out among cars" and there were several near misses as they ran along Massey Rd.

The fight also left frightened diners inside the KFC, with several students carrying on punching each other inside the fast food store.

- Stuff