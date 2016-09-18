Marlborough councillors brand Whale Oil leak 'despicable'

Political skulduggery has again rocked the council chamber in Marlborough as lawyers are called in to investigate a secret recording of a committee meeting leaked to a right-wing blog.

The leak to Whale Oil could see heads roll at the council, as councillors who attended the meeting are made to front up on Monday.

A tense behind closed doors discussion about the cash-strapped ASB Theatre was published to the blog under the headline "New Zealand's Dodgiest Local Government Politician: John Leggett".

Councillor Peter Jerram. "I've been on council for some time and I've never seen anything like this. I'm extremely disappointed and shocked." Councillor Jenny Andrews. "I sure as hell didn't. I'm disgusted with whoever did it. I'm actually hurt confidence has been broken." Councillor Terry Sloan. "[I don't know anything] at all, I'm actually out of town at the moment. It's the first I've heard of it." Councillor Jamie Arbuckle. "I don't know anything about it. It's not me. It'll be interesting." Councillor Trevor Hook. "No, I certainly didn't record it. In fact I have a distaste for any of this sort of stuff." Councillor David Oddie. "No, it wasn't me. I don't do that sort of thing. I am extraordinarily disappointed that someone recorded and released it to the public." Councillor Cynthia Brooks. "Absolutely not. It's terrible, despicable behaviour. I would never, never operate that way." Councillor Geoff Evans. "Quite honestly I would have nothing to do with recording anything in public excluded, because it's there for a purpose." Councillor Laressa Shenfield. "It's a bit of a shock. I'm not aware of any of that. I don't think it's worth commenting on at all." Councillor Brian Dawson. "No, not at all. It's disappointing if that's the case [that a councillor did leak public-excluded information]."

Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said if a councillor had leaked the public-excluded discussion he or she could be asked to resign.

The committee meeting took place in April.

Councillor Peter Jerram said the leak was "absolutely orchestrated" and smacked of "dirty politics" emerging in Marlborough.

"Party politics are definitely involved. But worse than that, it's gutter politics."

Marlborough Mayor Alistair Sowman said the post was a clear attack on mayoral frontrunner Leggett, after a "very successful" attack on Sowman himself.

A petition and poll about the theatre project appeared on social media in June, which Sowman believed were intended to discredit him.

Sowman also came under attack from Whale Oil in July, with the blog running a photograph of him with a superimposed pig's snout.

Friday's leak discredited both the council and the community, he said.

"There's been nothing like this in Marlborough politics in my memory."

Someone was working to derail Leggett's mayoralty bid, Sowman said.

Leggett would not speculate as to who was behind the leak, but said he was disappointed.

"We have a situation now where councillors can't wholeheartedly trust their colleagues," he said.

On the leaked recording, Leggett was highly critical of the financial management of the theatre.

Whale Oil said Leggett's public support for the theatre contrasted with his private opinions.

Leggett said his critical comments were made when councillors were unexpectedly informed the theatre project was facing financial difficulties.

He was questioning how cost overruns had occurred.

The theatre was "very positive" for the town, he said.

The meeting took place two months before the Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust told the council it could not repay $5m in loans guaranteed by the council.

Sowman said each councillor who attended the community and finance committee meeting in April would be spoken to on Monday, and the council was seeking legal advice.

Wheeler said the council did not record meetings and he was "really disappointed" by what happened.

"If it's not an offence, it's pretty offensive," he said.

Political strategist Simon Lusk, who has links to Whale Oil, spoke at a local government seminar in Marlborough earlier this year attended by several council candidates.

Lusk said at the time fighting for transparency was meaningless unless candidates opposed bad news being hidden in publicly excluded council meetings.

Lusk did not confirm or deny whether he was involved when contacted on Saturday.

He was told information had come through on the blog's tip line, he said.

The three mayoral candidates running against John Leggett denied all knowledge of the leak.

Former National MP Colin King said while he knew Lusk, Lusk was not on his campaign team.

Mayoral candidate and sitting councillor Brian Dawson, who attended the committee meeting, said he did not leak the information and he would be disappointed if the source was on the council.

Commercial and project specialist John Davis said he knew nothing about the leak and did not get involved in other people's campaigns.

Wheeler said if a councillor had leaked the recording, penalties could include censure, their removal from elected committees, or an invitation to resign.

Whale Oil said the recording was provided by a council staff member, but Wheeler said he did not believe that was the case.

It was possible someone had left a recording device in the chamber, though that seemed unlikely as the discussion was not planned.

Finance committee member Jessica Bagge, who did not attend the April meeting, said she had no idea who was behind the leak.

"Maybe there's more than just a few of us tired of that lax attitude towards ratepayers' money."

However, fellow councillor Geoff Evans said divulging the contents of a public-excluded meeting was a "great breach of trust" and "disgraceful".

Councillor Cynthia Brooks called the recording "despicable", and said it was all the worse because it appeared to be planned.

"There's a nasty piece of work going on here. One of the candidates is obviously desperate."

Councillor Trevor Hook said he pitied whoever made the recording.

"They're the ones who have to look at themselves in the mirror."

Public-excluded meetings were usually held for genuine reasons of commercial sensitivity.

"I have a view that using this sort of thing for political expediency is just despicable, and it is harmful to credibility - particularly for the person that actually recorded and released it," he said.

Sowman said it raised the question of how many other recordings were made.

THE LEAK

A recording of a heated committee meeting leaked to Whale Oil saw mayoral candidate John Leggett describing Marlborough's $23 million theatre project as "a disaster".

Leggett's comments were made earlier this year after community and finance committee members realised the trust was in financial difficulty.

The meeting took place a month after the theatre opened and two months before it was formally announced the theatre trust could not repay their $5m debt.

"If we don't crank up our convention economy in Marlborough it is screwed, it's going to be an absolute white elephant," Leggett said in the secret recording.

"I'm talking in financial terms, look, I like the theatre too, I like going there and sitting there and seeing everything and doing all those sort of things but you can't just have that as being one side of the ledger. It's got to be financially able to nearly support itself.

"I don't mind us throwing in a bit of money but it's going to be bloody millions."

He told councillors finding ways of "cranking up some income" was essential.

"A brand spanking new theatre that's losing money as fast as it is, do the maths, it's only going to get worse. It's a disaster," Leggett said.

He also criticised the trust's financial handling of the project.

"The problem is they don't know what their income is going to be, and that's the issue. You can't do a budget without having some projections - you need people who are experienced in that area."

THEATRE TIMELINE:

March:

Council guarantees $1.5m in loans, bringing total exposure to $5.1m.

Calls for a project review shut down.

Estimated cost of theatre rises to $23m.

Theatre opens.

April:

Meeting of the community and finance committee that is eventually leaked to Whale Oil.

May:

Prime Minister John Key visits the theatre and announces a $1m grant.

Review of the theatre's finances begins following pressure from councillors

June:

Trust reveals it cannot repay $5m in loans.

Operating grant from council increased to $390,000 a year.

July:

Independent theatre consultant appointed to review the theatre's management and governance.

September:

Whale Oil publishes leaked recording three weeks out from voting closing.

- The Marlborough Express