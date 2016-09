Armed incident in central Dunedin street

Two women have been taken into custody after Police attended an armed incident in Dunedin.

The armed offenders squad responded to a call in St Kilda at about 1.45pm and later tracked a car to a central city address. It is believed a weapon was brandished in St Kilda.

Three people later left a Maitland St property with their hands raised and are being spoken to by police.

A cordon remains in place on Maitland St.

- Stuff