Two women charged with aggravated robbery in Dunedin

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Armed offenders squad members deal with a situation on Maitland St in Dunedin.

Two women have been charged with aggravated robbery after armed police searched a property in Dunedin.

The search was carried out at about 4.30pm on Friday. Police had earlier attended an armed incident in Maitland St, which resulted in the street being cordoned off.

The women, aged 31 and 38, were arrested. They will appear in Dunedin District Court on Saturday.

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Police at the scene at an earlier incident on Jackson St, Dunedin.

Police earlier responded to a call in St Kilda about 1.45pm and later tracked a car to a central city address.

It was believed a weapon was brandished.

Three people later left a Maitland St property with their hands raised and were spoken to by police.

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Armed offenders squad members attend a callout in Dunedin on Friday.

Police cordons were stood down about 5.30pm.

- Stuff