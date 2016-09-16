Two women taken into custody by armed offenders squad in Dunedin

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Armed offenders squad members deal with a situation on Maitland St in Dunedin.

Two women have been taken into custody after police attended an armed incident in Dunedin.

Police responded to a call in St Kilda about 1.45pm on Friday and later tracked a car to a central city address.

It was believed a weapon was brandished in St Kilda.

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Police at the scene at an earlier incident on Jackson St, Dunedin.

Three people later left a Maitland St property with their hands raised and were spoken to by police.

Two women were taken into custody.

A cordon around the area has been lifted.

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Armed offenders squad members attend a callout in Dunedin on Friday.

- Stuff