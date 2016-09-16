Two women taken into custody by armed offenders squad in Dunedin
Two women have been taken into custody after police attended an armed incident in Dunedin.
Police responded to a call in St Kilda about 1.45pm on Friday and later tracked a car to a central city address.
It was believed a weapon was brandished in St Kilda.
Three people later left a Maitland St property with their hands raised and were spoken to by police.
Two women were taken into custody.
A cordon around the area has been lifted.
- Stuff