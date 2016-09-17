Fire services called to pump out flooded homes, road closed as bad weather hits Wellington

Kevin Stent Block Rd, Melling, beside the Hutt River, closed by heavy rain on Saturday.

Fire fighters have been called to pump out flooded houses on the Kapiti Coast, north of Wellington, amid warnings of heavy rain for the region.

The region was hunkered down after weather that saw a Hutt Valley street closed by flooding, a crash blocking a northbound lane on State Highway 1 on the Kapiti Coast, then a slip blocking the other.

Shift manager Belinda Beets said fire brigades were called at about 9.25am on Saturday to a flooded house at Willow Grove, Raumati Beach.

Supplied The Otaihanga Domain, on the banks of the Waikanae River in Kapiti, north of Wellington.

A portable pump was being used to pump water out from the house, she said. Firefighters were waiting for Kapiti Coast District Council assistance at the scene.

At about 10.45am fire fighters were heading to another house on Amohia St, Paraparaumu, which had reported flooding, Beets said.

Supplied Waikanae River reaches the top of its banks at the Otaihanga Domain, closed on Saturday morning on the Kapiti Coast, north of Wellington.

Two flood-prone reserves near the Waikanae River were closed by the council on Saturday after overnight rain lashed the Wellington region.

In the Hutt Valley, the NZ Transport Agency reported it had closed Block Rd, Melling, which runs alongside the Hutt River, because of flooding.

The agency also said there had been a crash at the intersection of Elizabeth St and State Highway 1, Waikanae.

Emergency services were at the scene and the incident was blocking the right-hand northbound lane.

The agency warned of long delays northbound on SH1, with traffic backed up kilometres between Paraparaumu and Waikanae. It recommended people delay travel on the highway.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services had been dealing with live electrical wires at the scene of the crash, after a vehicle hit a power pole.

The single-vehicle crash, reported at about 10.30am, left one person with minor injuries, she said. At 11.43am emergency services were close to clearing the scene, she said.

Following the crash, the agency reported the southbound lane, about 500m to the south, was closed due to a slip near the Waikanae River bridge.

The agency said the lane was closed to allow the slip to be cleared.

It was reopened and the highway was back to two lanes by about 12.40pm, but the agency was still warning of traffic delays.

The calls came as the MetService warned of heavy rain for the Tararua Range, with peak intensities of 15mm an hour, easing in the afternoon.

Kapiti could expect localised heavy rain, easing by the afternoon.

The council closed the Otaihanga Domain, and Otaraua Park as a precaution and recommended people keep away from waterways in the district north of Wellington. The river had left parts of the domain waterlogged on Saturday morning.

The council announced at about 10.15am that it had shut the Raumati escarpment track, a walkway on the eastern side of State Highway 1 near Paraparaumu.

Heavy rain is also forecast for other parts of the North Island.

The heaviest falls will be about Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range, according to MetService.

Another 60mm may accumulate on top of what has already fallen on Friday and Saturday morning before the rain eases in the late afternoon.

This amount of rain is likely to make rivers and streams rise rapidly, and could cause slips and surface flooding, MetService warns.

