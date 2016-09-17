Heavy rain floods homes, closes roads as bad weather hits Wellington

JOANNE HERMANS The Hutt River was rising fast at the Silverstream Rail Bridge on Saturday morning.

The lower North Island is being hit by a blast of heavy rain that's caused flooding and road chaos in some areas.

Fire fighters were called to pump out flooded houses on the Kapiti Coast, north of Wellington, a Hutt Valley street has been closed by flooding and State Highway 1 at Kapiti was closed by a crash in one direction and a slip blocking in the other.

Send your weather photos and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Melissa Walker Land slip under the train bridge into Waikanae cutting traffic down to one lane, followed by accident at lights which took out a light.

Shift manager Belinda Beets said fire brigades were called at about 9.25am on Saturday to a flooded house at Willow Grove, Raumati Beach.

A portable pump was being used to pump water out from the house, she said. Firefighters were waiting for Kapiti Coast District Council assistance at the scene.

READ MORE: Slow moving front arrives

Supplied Flooding across Te Horo Beach Rd, in northern Kapiti.

At about 10.45am fire fighters were heading to another house on Amohia St, Paraparaumu, which had reported flooding, Beets said.

Two flood-prone reserves near the Waikanae River were closed by the council on Saturday after overnight rain lashed the Wellington region.

In the Hutt Valley, the NZ Transport Agency closed Block Rd, Melling, which runs alongside the Hutt River, because of flooding.

Kevin Stent Block Rd, Melling, beside the Hutt River, closed by heavy rain on Saturday.

The agency also said there had been a crash at the intersection of Elizabeth St and State Highway 1, Waikanae.

Emergency services were at the scene and the incident was blocking the right-hand northbound lane.

The agency warned of long delays northbound on SH1, with traffic backed up kilometres between Paraparaumu and Waikanae. It recommended people delay travel on the highway.

Supplied The Otaihanga Domain, on the banks of the Waikanae River in Kapiti, north of Wellington.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services had been dealing with live electrical wires at the scene of the crash, after a vehicle hit a power pole.

The single-vehicle crash, reported at about 10.30am, left one person with minor injuries, she said. At 11.43am emergency services were close to clearing the scene, she said.

Following the crash, the agency reported the southbound lane, about 500m to the south, was closed due to a slip near the Waikanae River bridge.

Supplied Waikanae River reaches the top of its banks at the Otaihanga Domain, closed on Saturday morning on the Kapiti Coast, north of Wellington.

The agency said the lane was closed to allow the slip to be cleared.

It was reopened and the highway was back to two lanes by about 12.40pm, but the agency was still warning of traffic delays.

By about 1pm the crash was cleared, but SH1 was down to a single lane in both directions as work continued on traffic lights at the scene.

State Highway 2, Upper Hutt, was down to a single lane at 12.30pm after a slip near the Kaitoke National Park. The agency warned of delays.

At about 1pm police warned motorists to avoid Te Horo Beach Rd, which runs off SH1 north of Waikanae, and use either Te Hapua Rod or Pukenamu Rd to get to Te Horo Beach. Te Horo Beach Rd had surface flooding.

At 1.20pm the council reported "minor" flooding, slips and road closures across the district.

Te Kupe Rd and Donovan Rd, Paraparaumu Beach, were flooded, the council said.

Wairongomai Rd, Otaki, was closed after a wall at the side of the road slipped away. Cones and warning signs were in place.

On Otaki Gorge Rd, closed for seven months after slips last year, there was a slip and trees down at Devils Elbow and debris on the road at Blue Bluff and Roaring Meg.

At 2.45pm Beets said the fire service was called to a flooded garage at a house on Rata Rd, Raumati Beach, in Kapiti. Fire services had just arrived.

At 1.30pm they were called to clear a tree that had fallen on Burgess Rd, in Johnsonville, north Wellington.



HEAVY RAINS COME

The calls came as the MetService warned of heavy rain for the Tararua Range, with peak intensities of 15mm an hour, easing in the afternoon.

Kapiti could expect localised heavy rain, easing by the afternoon.

The council closed the Otaihanga Domain, and Otaraua Park as a precaution and recommended people keep away from waterways in the district north of Wellington. The river had left parts of the domain waterlogged on Saturday morning.

The council announced at about 10.15am that it had shut the Raumati escarpment track, a walkway on the eastern side of State Highway 1 near Paraparaumu.

Heavy rain is also forecast for other parts of the North Island.

The heaviest falls will be about Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range, according to MetService.

Another 60mm may accumulate on top of what has already fallen on Friday and Saturday morning before the rain eases in the late afternoon.

This amount of rain is likely to make rivers and streams rise rapidly, and could cause slips and surface flooding, MetService warns.

- Stuff