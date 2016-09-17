Funeral for young NZ man who drowned off south of France

Rhys Cochrane, who drowned off the French Riviera, will be farewelled in Hahei on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Coromandel native was known among his super yacht workmates as "Fish".

Cochrane was a PADI dive master and skippered dive boats, completing an Adventure Tourism Management course in Queenstown and venturing abroad to work on the super yachts.

His ability in the water and love of the ocean made his death even more shocking, family friends said.

The alarm was raised after Cochrane didn't turn up to his shift on the yacht Meamina after going for a swim around the 59-metre boat on August 30.

His body was found on September 2 and a coroner's inquest in France this week confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

Details on exactly what happened remained unclear, but swimming off the boat was a regular activity for crew.

His parents, Russell Cochrane and Wendy Helms, owners of Cathedral Cove Dive and Snorkel in the Coromandel, returned from France four days ago with their youngest son's body.

Russell Cochrane's eldest son Jamie, a navy officer, drowned after a midnight swim at Devonport 20 years ago.

The father told NZME: "The sea has been especially cruel to us."

Born in Cairns, Rhys Cochrane spent an idyllic childhood in the Coromandel with his brothers Jamie, Ryan and Josh, and sister Shanna.

His father described him as "very, very cheeky, funny and adventurous".

The young man had returned to work on super yachts in order to save money to buy some land at Hot Water Beach with his brother Josh.

He had grown tired of the "false lifestyles of all the guys with millions", his father said.

"All Rhys was doing was working there to make enough money to buy this section with his brothers, then he was coming home for good."

More than 500 people are expected at the funeral, NZME reported.

An obituary in the paper said: "Rhys's extraordinary life and beautiful soul touched the lives of so many. Fair winds brother."

A wake will be held at the Hahei Beach Holiday Resort, Hahei Beach.

- Stuff