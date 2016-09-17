Man ordered off Mangatainoka land after not paying rent to Maori Trustee

A man who leased a block of Mangatainoka land off a Maori Trustee has been ordered off the land, although the court battle appears far from over.

High Court Associate judge Justice Warwick Smith ruled against Fredrick Piripi Kingi Hill in a judgment recently, after Hill applied for a caveat letting him farm the land to not lapse.

According to the judgment, the Maori Trustee - which administers the land on behalf of 96 owners - had leased the land to Hill since May 2007, but there had been ongoing and substantial disputes between the parties since then.

Hill did not pay rent for certain period of time, with the Maori Trustee saying he had not paid rent or rates at all since 2009. The trustee also said he had failed to control gorse there.

The trustee took the step of going to the Palmerston North District Court to get Hill to pay the rent. The court made an order in that regard, and also cancelled the lease.

Hill then appealed to the High Court, saying his counterclaim that he had not been paid $16,000 for work he did on the property had not been heard properly. His appeal was dismissed.

He then applied to have his appeal heard in the Court of Appeal, but that application was also dismissed.

Despite that, and the lease ending in December 2015, Hill has refused to give up occupation of the land.

In his application that Justice Smith had to consider, Hill said the caveat should remain because the appeal process was still going on.

He also said he had held a meeting in July with some of the owners, who agreed he could stay on the land until a new lease was finalised. Remission of rent was also discussed at that meeting, he said.

But Smith decided the caveat should lapse.

Hill had no rights to meet with the owners before any decisions about lease were made, there was no evidence the lease was unlawful, and there was not a realistic chance of his impending appeal succeeding, the judge said.

