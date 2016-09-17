Legalise cannabis protests outside NZ police stations

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAXNZ Protestors holds posters of Nelson teenager Alex Renton during a Christchurch rally calling for the decriminalisation of cannabis.

Protesters have gathered outside New Zealand police stations calling for the decriminalisation of cannabis use.

The Stop The Arrests rallies started in 26 centres at 4pm on Saturday.

About 75 people gathered in Christchurch. Some held posters of Nelson teenager Alex Renton. About 40 smoked cannabis. Police agreed to stay inside on the condition protesters did not abuse them.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAXNZ Similar protests have taken place across New Zealand.

Participants want the Government to make medicinal and personal cannabis use legal.

READ MORE:

* Mother still battling for Alex Renton, one year after teen's death

* It's time we ended unnecessary suffering

* Helen Kelly's painful month without cannabis: 'it doesn't look good'

* Should New Zealand legalise cannabis?

* Government could make $150 million annually from taxing cannabis

Renton, 19, died in July 2015. He was in Wellington Hospital for three months, sedated with a range of drugs to stop him having mysterious seizures, before his death.

His treatment included the groundbreaking use of medicinal cannabis oil, Elixinol, after a campaign by his mother, Rose Renton, and family after conventional treatments did not work.

The biggest Stop The Arrests turn-outs were expected in Wellington, Gisborne and Whangarei, where more than 90 people signalled on Facebook they would attend.

Others centres included Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Taupo, Rotorua, Napier, Blenheim, Nelson, Greymouth, Timaru, Oamaru, Queenstown, Southland and Gore.

Inspector Nick Brown said police would have appropriate resources to deal with any issues.

Asked if arrests would be made for cannabis use during the protests, Brown said in a statement: "Our staff will work to ensure an effective response is provided based on the circumstances."

National protest organiser Brian Borland, on his Facebook page, asked for people to respect the police.

"At 4:18pm the police will be told that we are about to 'light up' and asked to go back inside so that they do not see or smell anything," Borland said.

- Stuff