Four children ejected from car in Auckland crash

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ The crash happened at Favona Rd, Favona on Saturday afternoon.

Four children have been thrown from a car in a crash in south Auckland.

Two of the children were seriously injured, a Fire Service spokesman said. Three adults were also injured, all have been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The two-car crash happened at Favona Rd, Favona at 2.05pm on Saturday, the spokesman said.

He said emergency crews were still at the scene.

A third child was being assessed by St John paramedics.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of Favona Rd and Harania Ave.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area with reports that traffic was backing up. There are diversions in place.

- Stuff