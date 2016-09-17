Two children hurt in van crash

Two children, including a newborn baby, have been injured after the van they were in was t-boned by a 4WD in south Auckland.

A police spokesman said an 8-year-old and the newborn were transported to Middlemore Hospital to be checked over following the crash.

"Extra care is being taken due to their age."

JOSH FAGAN The scene of the crash on Favona Rd, Auckland.

Earlier, a Fire Service spokesman said the two children were seriously injured.

Three adults were checked over at the scene but have not been taken to hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Favona Rd and Harania Ave at 2.05pm on Saturday.

Tolovae Ainanai was at home when the crash happened directly out the front of his house.

He said he didn't see the collision but heard a loud bang.

Neighbours then raced out to see what was happening, he said.

"It was that lamp post that's the only thing stopping it from crashing into my front yard," he said.

Broken glass was covering the footpath and side windows of the van were smashed out.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

*An earlier report said one of the children taken to hospital was a two-year-old. This was an error from police. An earlier version also reported two children were thrown from the van. This was not the case.

