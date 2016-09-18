Weekend family outing ends in terrifying Auckland van crash

LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Police at the scene of the crash in Favona, South Auckland, on Saturday.

Ben White and family had just enjoyed a Saturday outing to Auckland's Kelly Tarlton's aquarium when White's world went black.

The 22-year-old's Nissan 4wd carrying two young children, one a four month old, smashed into a parked van just minutes away from their Favona home in South Auckland.

Inexplicably, White passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle carrying his partner Teresa, infant daughter Sinaleigh, niece Rebecca, 6, and sister Solonaima.

"I was driving like normal and I just shut down, I couldn't remember what happened, all I remembered was hearing the car alarm and seeing the airbag."

"It was a bad crash, I've seen a lot of crashes, I've been at accident scenes where people were really injured, we were just lucky."

The front of White's 4WD, which he'd bought especially for the arrival of their first child, was mangled destroying the corner of an unoccupied van which was shunted into a power pole on Favona Rd.

After White came to and realised what had happened, he frantically checked his passengers.

"I checked everyone else, they were all good and it was just a car at the side of the road with no one in it, I was relieved."

Bystander Leslie Nanai was there seconds after hearing a "big bang" from her nearby Favona Rd home.

"I ran outside the house and saw the van and car up on the pathway."

"They were all in shock, the baby was screaming, the driver didn't really know what was happening and his sister was pretty emotional as well."

"We rushed them all inside a neighbour's house." Emergency services arrived just minutes later, Nanai said.

Swastika Sharma, whose family looked after the occupants, said the infant's mum was fraught with worry

The family were rushed to Middlemore Hospital and treated for minor injuries before being discharged on Saturday night.

The couple's young daughter has bounced back from the fright, he said.

"She's tough man, honest, even before this accident, she's a strong girl."

White, a Christian, fervently believes God was at work saving his family from serious harm.

"On Sunday we'll go to church first and thank our heavenly father, it wasn't luck for sure, he saved us, we should have been killed, then we'll have a feed back home."

White said he should "probably see a doctor" about passing out despite having no medical history of doing so but did say he'd been getting headaches recently.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the accident.

- Stuff