Lotto winner scoops $400,000

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Lotto Powerball will roll over to $12 million on Wednesday.

A lucky Lotto punter has scooped $400,000 but the big prize has rolled over.

The winning ticket, sold at Pak N Save at Westgate, in Auckland, won the prize from Strike Four in Saturday night's live Lotto Draw.

Powerball was not struck, but will roll over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $12 million.

READ MORE:

* Lotto windfall in Nelson and Auckland

* Three winners split $1m Lotto win

Earlier this week, Lotto players from Cambridge, Hastings, Christchurch and Invercargill each won $250,000.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Cambridge in Cambridge, Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings, Countdown Eastgate in Christchurch and Elles Road New World in Invercargill.

- Stuff