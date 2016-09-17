Concerns for elderly man missing in Whanganui

FAIRFAX NZ Police have concerns for Norman Jones' safety.

Police are searching for an elderly man who went missing from his Whanganui home.

Norman Jones, 84, was last seen about 6pm on Liverpool St and police said they had concerns about his safety.

He was described as caucasian, and about 1.62m tall. He was last seen wearing brown slippers, blue track pants and an old bush shirt with a dark blue jacket.

Land Search and Rescue teams are scouring the area near his home in an effort to find him.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen Jones to contact Constable Keith Thomson on 021 192 0257.

- Stuff