PM John Key's Air NZ flight makes emergency stop in Tahiti after passenger falls ill

SUPPLIED The plane made an emergency stop in Tahiti.

A mid-air medical emergency on an Air New Zealand flight has forced an unscheduled diversion to Tahiti.

Prime Minister John Key was among the passengers on the flight from Auckland to Houston.

Those onboard were told about six hours into the flight that it would have to divert to Tahiti because of a passenger's medical condition.

The Boeing 777-200 had to dump excess fuel before landing at Papeete where an ambulance and paramedics were waiting.

The condition of the patient was unknown.

The plane was in Papeete for just over an hour before resuming its journey.

It was expected to make up most of the delay time, with Air New Zealand's website updated to say the plane should arrive in Houston about 30 minutes later than scheduled on Saturday evening (local time).

Key was on his way to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where he would also chair a session of the Security Council.

