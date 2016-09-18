Cliff face slips blocking hundreds of Taranaki rugby fans from watching Ranfurly Shield match in Hamilton

Jeremy Wilkinson Supporters flocked to Crowded House in time for a 4.30 kick-off after giving up on waiting for the road north to open.

A slip just south of Mokau which left hundreds of rugby fans stranded on their way to the Ranfurly Shield game in Hamilton is expected to be closed until at least midday on Monday.

The only other detour leading north out of Taranaki, a winding gravel road which leads to Ohura, also suffered a slip overnight meaning the only way to travel north out of the region was to fly.

Tonnes of rock and dirt blocked State Highway 3 just before the Mokau bridge on Sunday morning and although one lane had been cleared by 2pm a geotechnical engineer ruled it was unsafe to cross until further assessing can be done.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff.co.nz A slip just South of Mokau in Taranaki has blocked State Highway 3.

The decision to keep the road closed was devastating for hundreds of Taranaki rugby fans hoping to reach Hamilton by kick-off at 4.35pm, many simply turned back to watch the game at home or tried their luck cutting through Ohura near Tongaporutu.

Taranaki Rugby commercial manager Geoff Hitchcock was stuck in the long queue in a bus filled with 40 sponsors, including Taranaki MP Jonathan Young.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ Contractors worked for hours to clear the road, but in the end a geotechnical engineer said cars could not cross under the cliff without further safety assessments.

Hitchcock said it was the annual away trip for the sponsors and nothing like this had happened before.

"If it goes on too much longer we'll be heading back to town to watch it at the pub," he said.

And that's exactly what they did, making the call at 1.30pm to pack it in and head to Crowded House in New Plymouth.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ A landslide on State Highway 3 left hundreds of rugby fans stranded near Mokau on Sunday.

"The bus driver wasn't confident to take the bus through Ohura, through those winding, gravel roads," Hitchcock said.

However, not all hope was lost. Some Taranaki fans did make it through Mokau before the slip.

Former Stratford mayor Brian Jeffares and his team drove up from New Plymouth to Hamilton this morning, narrowly missing the slip by 15 minutes.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ Taranaki rugby fans killed time by playing rugby on the road.

Jeffares said Taranaki's supporter presence was lacking at the FMG Stadium in Waikato.

"We're more scarce in numbers than we would be normally," he said.

"If you look around there's a bit of yellow and black but we're making up the numbers with extra voice."

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ Cars were backed up for at least 16 kilometers on one side of the slip.

Meanwhile, on social media rugby fans used the slip as a chance to throw some extra ribbing at the Waikato team.

One person even went as far as to say that Waikato fans were seen leaving the slip with an explosive device.

However, Waikato fans were quick to say the slip was a sign that Waikato would keep the shield.

Jeremy Wilkinson Hundreds of rugby fans are waiting to get to a Ranfurly Shield game after an avalanche of dirt and rocks crashed down on to State Highway 3.

Jenny Manson saw the slip happen and watched from her lounge window as dirt, rocks, safety netting and debris fell from the cliff face.

"We just saw the whole lot coming down. There is no vehicle under it, but we just witnessed it all coming down. It's blocked the road," she said.

In 2010 about 1000 cubic metres of dirt and rocks crashed down in the same spot on State Highway 3, after 24 hours of heavy rain.

JEREMY WILKINSON/Stuff.co.nz A roadside slip in Mokau has turned out to be bad news for hundreds of rugby supporters wanting to get to Hamilton for the Ranfurly Shield match.

The same week explosives were used to bring down large boulders that were still threatening to cut off the highway.

Manson, who lives in Mokau, said the cliff had long caused problems and safety netting had been put up about two years ago to stop it from crumbling onto the road.

"But for the last two weeks we've seen little bits of rocks coming down," she said.

Rob Tucker Brian Jeffares, former mayor of Stratford, left, and his team drove up from New Plymouth to Hamilton this morning, narrowly missing the slip.

"Today we just saw all this brown dust shoot up in the air, and this piece of the cliff face has come crashing down."

Manson's husband Peter had been down to the slip site and said some of the safety netting had been pulled down with the force of the slip.

He also said concrete retaining walls had been pushed across the road by the force of the slip, which had left "a couple of hundred cubic metres" of dirt and rocks across the road.

Regional performance manager for the NZTA Karen Boyt said the road would be closed until at least midday on Monday.

Boyt said a geotechnical engineer advised it was unsafe to open the road due to the risk of another rock fall.

"We appreciate that State Highway 3 is the main route between Taranaki and the Waikato, and we are working to get this section open again as soon as it is safe," she said.

"As conditions can change rapidly, we advise people to check the latest road updates before they get on the road. This could mean delaying your journey."

* The travel section on the NZ Transport Agency's website will be updated with the road status information www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.

