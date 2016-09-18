Cliff face slips in Mokau and comes 'crashing down'

Jeremy Wilkinson Contractors are working to clear a blocked highway, so hundreds of rugby fans can make their way to a Ranfurly Shield game.

Hundreds of rugby fans have been left stranded on their way to a Ranfurly Shield game after an avalanche of dirt and rocks crashed down on to State Highway 3 in Taranaki.

Jenny Manson watched from her lounge window as dirt, rocks, wire safety netting and debris fell from a cliff face in Mokau on Sunday morning.

"We just saw the whole lot coming down. There is no vehicle under it, but we just witnessed it all coming down. It's blocked the road," she said.

Shantelle Moses Rugby fans are having trouble getting to Hamilton after a slip on SH3 near Mokau has closed the main route north.

The Mokau slip, which is one of two that happened in Taranaki on Sunday, has been blocking Taranaki's main road north since 10am.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki to bring plenty of attitude to shield challenge

* Contractors to blast slip area

* Warning on Taranaki's crumbling coastal cliffs

* Human bones found in Taranaki cliff

* Beauty of ever-changing cliff face

Cars on the south side of the slip are backed up for about 16 kilometres. A lot of these cars are filled with Taranaki rugby supporters, who were heading to Hamilton for the 4.35pm Ranfurly Shield match against Waikato.

Jeremy Wilkinson Hundreds of rugby fans are waiting to get to a Ranfurly Shield game after an avalanche of dirt and rocks crashed down on to State Highway 3.

A reporter at the scene said there were hundreds of rugby supporters in the growing queue.

Some rugby supporters had turned around and were trying to reach Hamilton through Ohura, on what is believed to be a winding, gravel road, he said.

The commercial manager at Taranaki Rugby Geoff Hitchcock was stuck in the long queue in a bus filled with 40 sponsors, including Taranaki MP Jonathan Young.

Hitchcock said it was the annual away trip for the sponsors and nothing like this had happened before.

At about 1.30pm the call was made to turn the bus around, and the sponsors would be watching the match from Crowded House bar in New Plymouth.

"The bus driver wasn't confident to take the bus through Ohura, through those winding, gravel roads," Hitchcock said.

It is understood that the road is now partially cleared, but the NZ Transport Agency is waiting on a geotechnical engineer to advise if it is safe to open the road to one lane.

Karen Boyt of the of NZ Transport Agency said contractors were at the site and they expected to know more by 3.30pm.

"

Jonathan Cameron A slip has blocked the road just south of the Mokau bridge.

Travellers can expect delays, and we advise them to delay their journey if possible, as there is no alternative route. We appreciate motorists' patience while we work to open the road fully again," she said.

In 2010 about 1000 cubic metres of dirt and rocks crashed down in the same spot on State Highway 3, after 24 hours of heavy rain.

The same week explosives were used to bring down large boulders that were still threatening to cut off the highway.

Manson, who lives in Mokau, said the cliff had long caused problems and wire safety netting had been put up about two years ago to stop it from crumbling onto the road.

"But for the last two weeks we've seen little bits of rocks coming down," she said.

"Today we just saw all this brown dust shoot up in the air, and this piece of the cliff face has come crashing down."

Manson's husband Peter had been down to the slip site this morning and said some of the wire safety netting had also been pulled down with the force of the slip.

He also said concrete retaining walls had been pushed across the road by the force of the slip, which had left "a couple of hundred cubic metres" of dirt and rocks across the road.

The other Taranaki slip to happen on Sunday is in the Tangarakau Gorge on State Highway 43. This road is also blocked and is covered with trees and dirt.

Meanwhile, on social media rugby fans used the slip as a chance to throw some extra ribbing at the Waikato team.

One person even went as far as to say that Waikato fans were seen leaving the slip with an explosive device.

However, Waikato fans were quick to say the slip was a sign that Waikato would keep the shield.

* The travel section on the NZ Transport Agency's website will be updated with the road status information www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.

More to follow.

- Stuff