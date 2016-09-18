Cliff face slips in Mokau and comes 'crashing down' on Sunday morning

Shantelle Moses Rugby fans are having trouble getting to Hamilton after a slip on SH3 near Mokau has closed the main route north.

Jenny Manson watched from her lounge window as an avalanche of dirt fell from a cliff face in Mokau on Sunday morning.

"We just saw the whole lot coming down. There is no vehicle under it, but we just witnessed it all coming down. It's blocked the road," she said.

The slip happened at 10am on Sunday on State Highway 3, north of New Plymouth, blocking Taranaki's main road north.

Jonathan Cameron A slip has blocked the road just south of the Mokau bridge.

A lot of the stranded cars are filled with Taranaki rugby supporters, who are heading to Hamilton for the Ranfurly Shield match against Waikato, which is set to kick-off at 4.35pm.

READ MORE:

* Contractors to blast slip area

* Warning on Taranaki's crumbling coastal cliffs

* Human bones found in Taranaki cliff

* Beauty of ever-changing cliff face

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the rugby fans as Karen Boyt of the of NZ Transport Agency said contractors were at the site, and hoped to open one lane by 1.30pm.

"To be able to work safely to clear the slip, the road will need to be closed intermittently throughout the day, but will be opened when possible to let traffic through," Boyt said.

"Because of this travellers can expect delays, and we advise them to delay their journey if possible, as there is no alternative route. We appreciate motorists' patience while we work to open the road fully again."

In 2010 about 1000 cubic metres of dirt and rocks crashed down in the same spot on State Highway 3, after 24 hours of heavy rain.

The same week explosives were used to bring down large boulders that were still threatening to cut off the highway.

Manson said the cliff, which is just south of the Mokau bridge, had long caused problems.

She said wire safety netting had been put up about two years ago to stop the cliff from crumbling onto the road.

"But for the last two weeks we've seen little bits of rocks coming down," she said.

"Today we just saw all this brown dust shoot up in the air, and this piece of the cliff face has come crashing down."

Manson's husband Peter had been down to the slip site this morning and said some of the wire safety netting had also been pulled down with the force of the slip.

He also said concrete retaining walls had been pushed across the road by the force of the slip, which had left "a couple of hundred cubic metres" of dirt and rocks across the road.

The travel section on the NZ Transport Agency's website will be updated with the road status information www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.

More to follow.

- Stuff