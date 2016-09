Woman who died in car crash near Edendale on Thursday named

Police have released the name of the young woman who died in a crash on Thursday night near Edendale, in Southland.

She was Hayley Taylor, 18, of Invercargill.

Police and emergency services were called to the crash on the Mataura river bridge on the Edendale-Wyndham Rd at 6.10pm.

It was a single vehicle crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

