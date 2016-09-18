Community rally to support partner of man who perished in Franz Josef fire

SUPPLIED Franz Josef mechanic Clive Jenkins has been described as a well-respected member of the community and a "dearly loved" son and brother.

The Franz Josef community are rallying around the "distraught" partner of a respected mechanic who died in a fire at his property.

Clive Jenkins, described by many as an integral part of the Franz Josef community, is believed to have perished in a fire at his home and workshop on Tuesday.

Police on Wednesday found a body at the scene on Wednesday, the day after a woman ran for help as Jenkins, her mechanic partner, drove a bulldozer around his burning property, with guns in the cab.

SUPPLIED Popular garage owner Clive Jenkins is believed to have died in a fire inside his workshop in Franz Josef.

A police spokeswoman said on Sunday that police were not in a position to confirm who died in the fire.

No further information was available at this stage, including whether an autopsy had been held, she said.

A death notice was placed in The Press on Saturday for Jenkins.

It described him as a "loved son" and "dearly loved and loving brother" of two siblings.

Details for Jenkins' funeral service would be released on Wednesday.

Franz Alpine Retreat manager Keith Hartley said locals had started a fundraiser for Jenkin's partner, Tracey Garing, with donations being dropped off to the Four Square supermarket.

"She's lost everything in the fire. The community is trying to do anything it can do."

Hartley, who began managing the Franz Alpine Retreat a week ago, said Jenkin's partner arrived on his doorstep about 7.35pm on Tuesday "absolutely distraught".

He said Garing had since left the town and he believed she was staying with her brother.

About 30 locals went to the workshop site, on Donovan Drive, for a Maori blessing ceremony on Saturday.

One local who went to the blessing ceremony said the town was still in shock.

"It's very sad, but you can't turn the clock back."

- Stuff