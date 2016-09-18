Teenagers enter unsecure BNZ building in central Christchurch

Police have taken aim at the lax security at a condemned central Christchurch building after teenagers were able to wander inside, unimpeded.

Several youths were seen walking through the exposed top storey of the old BNZ House in Cathedral Square on Saturday afternoon. One was seen leaving the site holding a "restricted entry" sign. A police dog handler later responded to the incident.

The building, on the south side of the square, is fenced off ahead of its demolition but several large breaks in the barrier were visible on the weekend.

"[Security] should be a bit tighter with the building being pulled down," a police spokesman said.

Stephen Bell, a director of former BNZ House owner Cristo Ltd, said the consortium had had frequent problems with break-ins until it sold the property last year.

"We had to replace damaged doors and put extra barriers in and so on," he said.

"There was the usual taggers [that] got in. They'll get through any defence you'll put in and destroy everything on the way."

Security at central city construction and demolition sites has been a problem since the earthquakes. Reports of thefts and vandalism are common.

Property developer Richard Peebles said his $50-million development of the McKenzie and Willis site on the corner of Tuam and High streets had been a frequent target.

Vandals broke in and threw paint around the construction site, he said.

Even with sturdy security fences, there was little building owners could do to keep trouble out if people were determined to break in.

"Security's becoming a bit of an issue . . . trying to keep them out."

Last week, Peebles hired security guards to check the site three times a night. There had been no trouble since, he said.

City Owners Rebuild Entity chairman Ernest Duval said the collapsed security fences outside BNZ House were a bad look, but there was a delicate balance between robust security and financial reality.

"You secure your building as best you can and then someone could pull a sheet of plywood off or climb over a fence.

"If the building is ultimately going to be redeveloped, owners say 'Why spend the money?'"

Cristo sold BNZ House to Nexus Point Ltd last year. Until then, the building was beset by insurance wrangles, abandoned redevelopment plans and demolition issues.

Nexus had no definite plan for the site, but confirmed the shell of the old building would be demolished.

Nexus could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

